PartsMax Celebrating Its 25th Year in Business

An industry leader that offers thousands of auto body parts has reached a new milestone.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA), more than half of all businesses fail within five years of opening its doors for business, and more than 70 percent of all businesses fail before reaching 10 years in business. That’s why representatives with Miami-based PartsMax, are proud to announce that they are celebrating 25 years in business.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past two decades,” said Ricky Dorta, CEO of PartsMax.

PartsMax, a member of the Automotive Body Parts Association for 25 years (ABPA) and Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), has served the South Florida community with quality collision auto parts at great prices for over two decades. The company has over 250,000 square-feet of warehouse filled to make sure it has the parts customers are looking for.

At PartsMax, which recently redesigned its website, individuals can buy online with confidence. The company, according to Dorta, offers competitive pricing on import and domestic auto parts and accessories. Customers can choose from thousands of accessories and auto body parts.

But that is not all. Individuals can choose from refurbished, aftermarket, high-performance, and rebuilt auto parts from trusted manufacturers.

“When you order, we commit to making sure your part arrives safely and on time,” Dorta said. Our parts are some of the name brand parts found in local auto stores. Check out our online selection, and we are sure you will find the parts you need every time. You can count on orders shipping and arriving on time. We add new accessories and parts to our inventory each week. And our customer support is second to none. We think customer service is king. We can also help you facilitate online tracking and handle any returns. We also have a favorable return policy that makes shopping at our online store a convenient experience.”

For more information, please visit partsmax.co and https://partsmax.co/blogs/news

About PartsMax

We know how expensive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts can be. We also know that the search for the right replacement part can be a challenge as well. If you have exhausted your search, then it is time to try PartsMax. With our comprehensive inventory of parts, we are confident we have the aftermarket parts you need.

Contact Details:

3401 NW 73rd Street

Miami, FL 33147

United States