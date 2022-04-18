Hải Phòng seeks more investment from RoK

VIETNAM, April 18 -

The investment promotion conference held in Hải Phòng last week. VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI PHÒNG — An investment promotion conference with businesses of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held in the northern port city of Hải Phòng last week.

The hybrid event, held by the Management Board of Hải Phòng Economic Zone and Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, drew 150 South Korean investors and enterprises.

This is part of the activities to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the RoK (December 22, 1992 - December 22, 2022).

Min Moon Ki, Commercial Attaché of the RoK Embassy in Việt Nam, said the successful investment of RoK businesses in Hải Phòng reflected the outcomes of the Việt Nam-Korea relationship. This was a solid foundation to promote bilateral co-operation, he added.

Lê Trung Kiên, head of the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA), said Hải Phòng would welcome Korean investors to invest in the fields of electronics, high technology, supporting industry, and renewable energy in which South Korean businesses boast strengths.

The city has 12 industrial parks, of which eight are located in the Đình Vũ – Cát Hải economic zone. In the 2021-25 period, it plans to build 15 new industrial zones with a total area of over 6,200 hectares.

As of March 31, Hải Phòng economic and industrial parks have attracted 102 projects invested by businesses from the RoK with a total investment of US$8.5 billion, accounting for 36.6 per cent of the total foreign investment capital of the city.

Park Jae Hong, Deputy General Director of LG Display Vietnam Hải Phòng Co Ltd said Hải Phòng was a locality with many advantages in investment attraction, especially administrative reform, adding that the HEZA always stood side by side with investors and supported them during the implementation of their projects.

On the occasion, the HEZA granted an investment certificate to Halla Electronics Vina Co Ltd which will pour $30 million in additional investment capital into a project at Tràng Duệ Industrial Park in An Dương District. — VNS