NEW HAVEN BARRACKS/ DUI-DRUGS

CASE#: 22B5001096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Murdock and Trp. Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/17/22, 1615 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Town of Salisbury

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

ACCUSED: Michael Baer

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/17/2022, Troopers were notified of a vehicle located on the side of US Route 7 in the Town of Salisbury. Additionally, it was reported to Vermont State Police that the two occupants inside the vehicle were unresponsive. Troopers, along with a Deputy from the Addison County Sheriff’s Department, made contact with the occupants. The driver was identified as Michael Baer (56). While speaking with Baer, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Baer was subsequently screened, placed under arrest for DUI Drugs and was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for further evaluation. Baer was released with a citation to appear in Addison County District Court, Criminal Division on 07/25/2022 at 1230 hours, to answer to the charge of DUI Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/25/2022, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.