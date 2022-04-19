Expungement Clinic comes to Jackson with Stone Depot Exceptional Cannabis and Great Lakes Expungement Network
Stone Depot Exceptional Cannabis Company
Great Lakes Expungement Network
Clinic runs from 4-8pm EST on April 22; erase criminal history for cannabis crimes and other offenses
We are so honored to partner with GLEN to offer this Fair to our guests. GLEN really has set the standard in our industry for this very expensive, complicated, and daunting work.”JACKSON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anyone with a criminal record should visit Stone Depot Exceptional Cannabis Company in Jackson on Friday, April 22 for a free expungement pre-screening and registration by the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN). The service will be available from 4-8pm EST and is completely free; the Depot is located at 3435 E. Michigan Avenue in Jackson.
GLEN is hosting a series of expungement pre-screening and registration events across the lower peninsula during Spring of 2022. Expungement is the removal of criminal records from the public file, which helps formerly convicted individuals shed their past and move forward toward a future with greater possibilities and more opportunities. The list of crimes eligible for expungement was greatly expanded by the passage of the Clean Slate Initiative in late 2020.
“We are so honored to partner with Great Lakes Expungement Network to offer this Fair to our guests. GLEN really has set the standard in our industry for this very expensive, complicated, and daunting work. So many effected people may not realize their eligibility and GLEN guides them not only throughout the legal process of clearing their records, but they also offer emotional and financial support. I cannot begin to state how important this work is. This is Stone Depot’s first Expungement Fair," said Danielle Ross, Retail Operations Director for Stone Depot, "but it will not be our last.”
Regulated cannabis companies have embraced expungement as an obligation toward the people who built the cannabis industry- and paid the price for doing it. “Every Licensee within the Michigan cannabis industry has an obligation to try right the wrongs of the failed 'War on Drugs'. We hold licenses to do legally what so many were, and still are, incarcerated for. We won’t turn a blind eye to the hypocrisy in that," said Ross. "Supporting expungement efforts, social equity programs and the existing caregiver program are crucial to our mission as a company. Stone Depot is dedicated to this mission; we can’t prosper while others still suffer.”
Expungement is a process in which not everyone with a criminal history is eligible, and pre-screening for eligibility is free at the clinic. If accepted after registration and review, GLEN covers all costs of the expungement process, which can take several months to complete. Advanced registration is recommended for the expungement fair; please visit https://stonedepot.shop/ to pre-register.
Media and elected officials are invited to attend; video and still photography are both available. GLEN and Stone Depot principals will be on hand for portions of the proceedings.
