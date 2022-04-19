Submit Release
Btein Bars Featured on ABC’s Living East Tennessee

Btein Bars, a healthy Energy Bar made with low glycemic natural sugars and based on traditional Indian ayurvedic medicine, is coming soon to American consumers.

Btein Bars offers an almond and coconut protein bar.

New Energy Bar With High-Quality Protein and Low-Glycemic Natural Sugars Now Available on Amazon

We are planning more TV segments to promote Btein Bars, which we are now available on Amazon.”
— Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living East Tennessee. a lifestyle TV news show, recently featured Btein Bars, a new, healthier energy bar made with low-Glycemic natural sugars, high-quality protein, and Ashwagandha, an ancient Indian medicinal root.

“We are excited that Btein Bars were recently featured on ABC’s Living East Tennessee TV show,” said Hema Saran, co-founder of Atmabala, based in North Carolina. “We are planning more TV segments to promote Btein Bars.”

Btein Bars, which come in Chocolate Almond and Almond Coconut flavors, already are available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and OneLavi.com.

Atmabala developed its protein bars to meet the needs of today’s health-conscious consumers.

“Btein Bars are designed to help you physically and mentally,” Saran said. “We have taken the holistic approach of Ayurveda, one of the world’s oldest healing systems, to address both your physical needs with high-quality protein and low-Glycemic natural sugars and your mental health with Ashwagandha, which is known for its stress relief properties.”

Saran Shanmugam, a co-founder of Atmabala, said they used low-Glycemic natural sugars because of the rising diabetes epidemic in the U.S.

The Glycemic Index measures how quickly food causes blood sugars to rise.

Btein Bars also contain Ashwagandha, which has been used for centuries in traditional remedies to ease anxiety, reduce inflammation, increase focus, and improve sleep.

Hema Saran and Saran Shanmugam said they use 20 grams of “high-quality” protein in the bars, which is almost 50 percent of the protein a woman should consume daily and about one-third of a man’s recommended daily intake.

“We wanted a bar that was more than just a protein or energy bar,” they said. “We wanted to give people a healthier snack option that addresses their physical and mental health.”

