Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault - Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3002255
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/17/2022 0444 hours
LOCATION: Fern Road, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief, and Person’s Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; conviction of a violent crime (x2)
ACCUSED: Jason Pratt
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation in Warren. Investigation revealed Pratt had caused bodily injury to a household member, had unlawfully restrained a household member, and had prevented a household member from contacting 911. Pratt was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. While at the Barracks, Pratt caused damage to property belonging to the Vermont State Police. Investigation revealed Pratt was Brady Disqualified and prohibited from possessing firearms. Troopers developed probable cause that Pratt had firearms stored at his residence. Troopers subsequently executed a search warrant at Pratt’s residence and located multiple firearms. Pratt was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/18/2022 at 1230 hours. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of a $50,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 04/18/2022 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
Office - (802)229-9191
Cell - (802)760-9861