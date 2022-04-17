Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Domestic Assault - Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:22A3002255

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/17/2022 0444 hours

LOCATION: Fern Road, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Unlawful Mischief, and Person’s Prohibited from Possessing Firearms; conviction of a violent crime (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Jason Pratt

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic altercation in Warren. Investigation revealed Pratt had caused bodily injury to a household member, had unlawfully restrained a household member, and had prevented a household member from contacting 911. Pratt was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. While at the Barracks, Pratt caused damage to property belonging to the Vermont State Police. Investigation revealed Pratt was Brady Disqualified and prohibited from possessing firearms. Troopers developed probable cause that Pratt had firearms stored at his residence. Troopers subsequently executed a search warrant at Pratt’s residence and located multiple firearms. Pratt was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/18/2022 at 1230 hours. He was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility for lack of a $50,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 04/18/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861

 

