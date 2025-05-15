Update No. 2: VSP makes arrest in connection with suspicious Bradford missing-persons case

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police makes arrest in connection with suspicious Bradford missing-persons case

BRADFORD, Vermont (Thursday, May 15, 2025) — As part of the ongoing investigation into the suspicious disappearance of 43-year-old Corey Crooker earlier this year, the Vermont State Police on Thursday, May 15, 2025, arrested a Bradford woman on related charges.

Lisa Akey, 41, is expected to be arraigned at 1 p.m today in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Chelsea on counts of being an accessory after the fact, obstruction of justice, and false information to a police officer.

Akey is a resident of the home on Old Post Road in Bradford where VSP in February carried out a court-ordered search connected to Crooker’s disappearance. VSP’s investigation remains active, and additional charges are expected.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Akey’s arraignment. Members of the media should call the court clerk’s office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a missing-persons case in Bradford involving a 43-year-old man who was last seen in early January.

Initial investigation suggested the disappearance of Corey Crooker was not suspicious, but further efforts by VSP have developed evidence that indicates the circumstances are potentially criminal in nature.

As a part of the ongoing investigation, the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team spent the day Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, carrying out a court-ordered search at a property on Old Post Road in Bradford. The on-scene investigation is planned to continue Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Crooker was last reported seen by family members Jan. 9, and the last known communication with him occurred five days later.

The Vermont State Police investigation involves members of the Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Bradford Police Department has provided assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information that could assist in the case contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available. VSP will provide updates as the case unfolds.

***Initial news release, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025***

On 1/18/25 State Police received a welfare check request on Corey Crooker (43) of Bradford, Vermont. Investigation to this point has revealed Crooker was last seen by family members on January 9th. The last known communication with Crooker was on the evening of Tuesday, January 14th. Crooker does not have a fixed address but is known to frequent the Bradford, Newbury, Wells River areas as well as Haverhill, NH. Crooker is approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and possibly wearing a black Columbia jacket.

There are no indicators that Crooker is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Anonymous tips can also be made through the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

- 30 -