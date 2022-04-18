The WellFlower Hosts Expungement Event with Ypsilanti, County Prosecutor and GLEN on Law Day, May 1
Pre-screening, free fingerprinting and registration are available at The WellFlower; Scout Cannabis launches a line of cannabis products to benefit GLEN.
As cannabis is now legal in Michigan, we need to undo the harm that cannabis prohibition caused people”YPSILANTI, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 1, the Great Lakes Expungement Network (GLEN), along with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office Conviction Integrity and Expungement Unit and the City of Ypsilanti, will host an expungement clinic at The WellFlower cannabis retailer to help Michigan residents with a criminal history have their records cleared. In coordination with the clinic, Scout Cannabis has designated a portion of the proceeds from their new year-round concentrate to benefit Redemption Foundation and GLEN.
— Trent McCurren, Co-founder and President of The WellFlower
The expungement event takes place from noon until 4pm on May 1 at The WellFlower, 1820 Washtenaw Avenue, in Ypsilanti. Pre-registration for the clinic is available until April 25th at: www.scoutcanna.com/expunge
Opportunities for expungements were expanded greatly by the Clean Slate Law, passed in late 2020. May 1st is Law Day, which holds a special meaning to the Prosecutor's Office. "Law Day is held on May 1st every year to celebrate the role of law in our society and to cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession," per the American Bar Association. All expungements performed by GLEN require the involvement of attorneys; the connection between the legal process and the legal profession is undeniable.
The cannabis industry is heavily in support of expunging criminal records. “We know that a person’s prior criminal offenses can create barriers in life—like housing and employment. As cannabis is now legal in Michigan, we need to undo the harm that cannabis prohibition caused people,” said Trent McCurren, Co-founder and President of The WellFlower.
Expungement is a process in which not everyone with a criminal history is eligible, and pre-screening for eligibility is free at the clinic. The process requires fingerprinting, and that service is also free at the clinic courtesy of the Prosecutor's Office. If accepted for after registration and review. GLEN covers all costs of the expungement process, which can take several months to complete.
