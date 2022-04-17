Submit Release
RE: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Persons

 

***Update, 2:08 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 22A2001851

 

Makayla Harrness was located, is safe, and her family notified. Vermont State Police thanks all those who shared the missing person announcement and responded with tips to assist locating her in a timely fashion.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Filipek

Patrol Commander, St. Albans

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Michael.filipek@vermont.gov

 

 

 

 

***Initial news release, 5:08pm. Saturday, April 16, 2022***

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22A2001851

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: VSP St. Albans Barracks      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/16/22 at 1139 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person

 

PERSON OF INTEREST: Makayla Harrness                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 16, 2022 at approximately 1139 hours the Vermont State Police received a report from Jennifer Miller that her daughter, Makayla Harrness, has not been seen since 04/10/2022. Speaking with friends and family no one has seen or heard from her since the 10th. Anyone with information regarding Harrness' whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

A more recent photo of her is attached to this release.

 

 

Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks 

140 Fisher Pond Road 

St. Albans, Vermont 05478 

P: 802-524-5993 

F: 802-527-1150 

