RE: St. Albans Barracks / Missing Persons
***Update, 2:08 p.m. Sunday, April 17, 2022***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A2001851
Makayla Harrness was located, is safe, and her family notified. Vermont State Police thanks all those who shared the missing person announcement and responded with tips to assist locating her in a timely fashion.
Sergeant Mike Filipek
Patrol Commander, St. Albans
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Phone: (802) 524-5993
Fax: (802) 527-1150
***Initial news release, 5:08pm. Saturday, April 16, 2022***
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22A2001851
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: VSP St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/16/22 at 1139 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburg, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing Person
PERSON OF INTEREST: Makayla Harrness
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 16, 2022 at approximately 1139 hours the Vermont State Police received a report from Jennifer Miller that her daughter, Makayla Harrness, has not been seen since 04/10/2022. Speaking with friends and family no one has seen or heard from her since the 10th. Anyone with information regarding Harrness' whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
A more recent photo of her is attached to this release.
Trooper Robert J. Van Woert
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150