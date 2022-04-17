Chris Apostle and @MonteGrandeMusic Launch ManicMonday Artist Showcase Series at Lincoln’s Beard Brewery April 18th 2022
Meet ManicMonday Founder, Grammy award winning guitarist and singer songwriter Mario Guini @montegrandemusic
Featured ManicMonday artist, Demola the Violinist (@Demolaviolinist) with new album Fee1ings out now
Former Sony Music Executive Chris Apostle and Guitarist to the Stars Mario Guini (@MonteGrandeMusic) Launch ManicMonday Artist Showcase Series showcasing talent
We are so invested in making this a series that people want to come to enjoy the new talent and to learn about ways to plug in to what I know best, the business of music.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA , April 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the ‘Palooza series’ now renamed to ManicMonday dreamed up by business partners -- former SONY music executive Chris Apostle and guitarist to Marc Anthony and the stars Thalia, Paulina Rubio (and more) Mario Guni begin a new stage of this Palooza enterprise, now ManicMonday ART & MUSIC. The event on April 18th, 2020 will be held at Lincoln's Beard Brewery in Miami, FL with many up and coming artists including:
Sarah Lenore (Country music artist, opening act for Abel Pintos)
Carlos 305 (Miami Musician Band)
Andrade World Music (Acoustic Guitar Artist)
Demola the Violinist (World Renowned Violinist, ARTIST, & Entertainer)
JD Lion (Musician, producer, drummer)
Montegrande (Grammy award winning guitarist and singer songwriter)
featured Art by Paula Vedia “Third Art” and internationally recognized multi-genre afrobeat fusion DEMOLA the Violinist, producer and drummer JD Lion from Atlanta… and more!
This April, ManicMonday will showcase talent at the Lincoln’s Beard Brewery accompanied by a philanthropic component where local artists will display physical art as well as hear musical performances. The event will look to become a destination event after this April’s Miami performance.
About the Team: Music executive Chris Apostle began his stint as Vice President of Special Recording Projects at Sony Music Entertainment. For the last 20 years, Apostle has been a key staple in the business of music and recording networking and providing insight to many, working with everyone from Mariah Carey to Jennifer Lopez to Marc Anthony.
In 1993, Chris began his stint as Vice President of Special Recording Projects at Sony Music Entertainment and also known as industry legend Tommy Mottola’s right hand man.
Guitarist to the stars, Mario Guini, has also been instrumental in the creation of this series. Playing for many of the most exciting names in the industry including Thalia, Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Anitta and so many more. This team and vision will undoubtedly be a springboard for the creation and development of many A-list Latin entertainers.
“It is truly an honor to work with so many talented musicians in the space, and anything I can do to bring my connections and talent to the stage to support upcoming artists, and create music, is what I’m about. I’m inspired by the gifts everyone brings to the table, and we are looking to make this the hallmark series for upcoming artists who want to jam!” ~ Mario Guini, Co-Founder
“After working in this industry for 30+ years, it's time for something like this to come to the table with my name on it. We are so invested in making this a series that people want to come to enjoy the new talent and to learn about ways to plug in to what I know best, the business of music.” ~ Chris Apostle
MARIO GUINI
Mario is a studio player, producer, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter with more than 15 years in the music industry. He has performed as the house guitar player for Marc Anthony, has recorded and toured with Jennifer Lopez and worked as a Musical Director for Thalia. He Has Arranged Assisted and Recorded with multiple Grammy-award winning producer Julio Reyes. Mario has also recorded on Albums for artists such as Pablo Alboran, Andres Cepeda, Eros Ramazotti, Jennifer Lopez, La 5a Estacion and more. Mario is currently promoting his new project “Monte Grande.” Find his music on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Music, Youtube and all your music streaming platforms. Follow - @montegrandemusic
Manic Music Monday Off Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manicmondayoff
What to expect:
Door Price for General Admission $10
Outdoor Karaoke
Art exhibition meet and greet by Third Art
Jam session stage outdoors
Main stage inside
Lovehopemusic local community fundraiser
Food truck
Brewery house beer
Meet and greet
DOOR TIMES:
Door fee $10 starting 7:30pm - (free to get in before 7:30pm)
7:30pm - 8:00pm JD Lion @jdlion
8:00pm - 8:40pm Andrade World Music
8:40pm - 9:20pm Carlos 305 Music
9:20pm - 10:00pm Demola @demolatheviolinist
10:00pm - 10:45pm Sarah Lenore @sarahlenore
10:45pm - 12:00am Monte Grande @montegrandemusic
Venue:
Lincoln’s Beard Brewing co: 7360 SW 41st St, Miami, FL 33155: https://www.lincolnsbeardbrewing.com. House-brewed beers & pub grub offered in industrial digs with a patio, plus karaoke & live music.
Sponsors:
•Persival Producciones Audio and Light
•CMG productions
•Love Hope Music: Engages its neighbors to provide a unique experience for those in need throughout our community. Donations to the organization go to expand its reach and continue raising awareness for local initiatives such as Unlitter removing over 3,000 pounds of litter removed from the street and shorelines, distributing over 1000 hygiene items and 750 meals for the disabled, less fortunate, fostering opportunities for youth, and community cleanups. Plans to continue these initiatives as well as take seasons to the elder and hospitalized.
For interviews, contact: bianca@bucaramprg.com - 713-898-6552, for tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact: chrisapostle@ymail.com.
