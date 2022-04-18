Marker Trax to demo complete mobile app integration at NIGA
“We’re well on our way to accomplishing our goal of fully integrating our cashless marker system with industry leaders around the country. NIGA is an incredible opportunity to show that integration.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marker Trax LLC will demonstrate its capability to fully integrate with mobile applications as part of a “digital wallet” at NIGA, the Indian Gaming Trade Show & Convention, April 19-22 in Anaheim, California.
— Gary Ellis, Marker Trax founder and CEO.
Before appearing at NIGA as part of Acres Manufacturing Company’s newest mobile application, Marker Trax’ innovative cashless casino marker system has been available at several casinos, including Ellis Island Casino, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur, and Emerald Island Casino in Las Vegas; Grand Sierra Resort in Reno; and Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in California, among others. The NIGA demonstrations will publicly introduce Marker Trax and its functionality as a fully integrated part of a resort operator’s mobile application.
Demonstrations will take place in booth number 262 at the convention, showcasing Marker Trax as a vital component of Acres’ Orange Blast mobile app, a mobile wallet outfitted with Marker Trax. Through the app, players can use Marker Trax to transfer digital marker credit to slot machines throughout the gaming floor.
“We’re well on our way to accomplishing our goal of fully integrating our cashless marker system with industry leaders around the country, and NIGA is an incredible opportunity to show that integration in action,” said Gary Ellis, Marker Trax founder and CEO. “Through collaborations with incredible partners like Acres who share our vision, we’re creating a gaming experience that benefits both players and operators. Customers love the convenience of the Marker Trax cashless system, and operators appreciate better player tracking and brand loyalty growth mechanisms afforded by the platform.”
Acres’ new Orange Blast app is the frame around which the demonstrations take place. “Our app combines the entire player experience into a single user interface,” Noah Acres said. The app manages players’ experiences by allowing them to easily transfer cash, free play and Marker Trax credit, while also tracking and generating player loyalty bonuses.
The live demos and appearance at NIGA continue Marker Trax’ momentum, which has been accelerating in recent months, highlighted by a substantial financial investment from global fintech company Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) in March. Marker Trax’ technology is also powering cashless, seamless advances in player programs at resorts in Nevada, tribal properties, and nationwide, while the company is further strengthening its partnerships with industry leaders including Aristocrat Gaming, IGT, Konami Gaming, and Light & Wonder.
Following its appearance with Acres at NIGA, Marker Trax officials said they will continue advancing a number of other projects and innovations, including wider rollouts to more resorts and companies in Las Vegas and around the country.
“The future of gaming truly is cashless,” Ellis said, “and we’re thrilled to be a driving force in this movement.”
About Marker Trax, LLC
Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that takes inefficiency out of issuing advances and provides casinos with the tools to manage their casino credit underwriting and repayments. Developed and patented by the company’s founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The Marker Trax system allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company’s website at www.markertrax.com.
About Acres Manufacturing Company
Acres Manufacturing Company (Acres) is a leading casino loyalty and technology expert and the creator of Foundation™, a modern, first-of-its-kind casino management system. Foundation provides casinos with real-time data from slot machines and a direct interface to the credit meter on any slot machine. The company was founded by John Acres, the inventor of casino systems technology. For more information on Acres and Foundation, visit acresmanufacturing.com.
