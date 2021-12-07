Marker Trax and Shift4 Partner to Deliver a Better Casino Gaming Experience
Marker Trax, a cashless and digital alternative to casino markers, announces a partnership with Shift4, a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology.LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marker Trax, a cashless and digital alternative to casino markers, today announced their partnership with Shift4, a leader in integrated payments and commerce technology. This partnership will allow casinos a faster, more efficient gaming experience for players.
With their fully mobile casino marker platform, Marker Trax manages and issues cashless funds with a contactless, convenient, and frictionless process. Guests can apply directly from their iOS or Android device and be approved within minutes. The technology ensures that users cannot walk out of the casino without paying. By utilizing Shift4’s payment platform, gaming patrons now have more repayment options for their markers, including debit, credit, or alternative payment methods.
“We are proud to team up with Shift4 to further simplify and streamline the marker advance process for casinos,” said Charlie Skinner COO, Marker Trax. “Our goal is to give casino guests the most enjoyable gaming experience possible without lengthy application and payment processes getting in their way.”
Shift4 continues to expand their end-to-end offering within the casino and online gaming space. The company’s suite of solutions combines their resort-wide payments technologies — including online gaming, cashless casino floors, sportsbook kiosks, and more — with integrations to leading software providers and alternate payment methods.
“Through our partnership with Marker Trax, we are able to provide a huge step forward for today’s casinos as they transition to an increasingly digital, mobile, and cashless world,” said Michael Isaacman, Shift4’s Chief Commercial Officer. “With the ease of use and speed provided by Marker Trax combined with Shift4’s powerful payment processing platform, casinos have never been better equipped to deliver a seamless gaming experience.”
About Shift4
Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com.
About Marker Trax
Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that reduces the risk of issuing advances. Developed and patented by the company's founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The application process allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company's website at www.markertrax.com.
