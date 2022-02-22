Marker Trax Prepares for Launch at Pechanga Resort Casino – one of the largest in the United States
EINPresswire.com/ -- Marker Trax, LLC, a Las Vegas based specialty financial services company, today announced it will be expanding its advancement of cashless funds to Pechanga Resort Casino, located in Southern California.
Through an interface with Scientific Games Corporation’s robust SDS slot management system and industry leading Unified Wallet cashless solution, guests will be able to securely apply for Marker Trax online or through a user friendly mobile app. Enrollment is free. Players gain approval in minutes if qualified and can self-manage their cashless Marker Trax account via a player dashboard. Guest convenience improves with the ability to access cashless casino markers.
“We’re excited to extend this unrivaled technology to the team at Pechanga Resort Casino,” said Charlie Skinner, Chief Operating Officer at Marker Trax.
“Partnering with Marker Trax on this launch demonstrates the continued momentum of cashless technology,” said Rob Bone, Senior Vice President, global systems at Scientific Games. “Pechanga customers will benefit from a more engaging and personalized gaming experience.”
“This partnership will result in a safe and convenient offering to our valued Pechanga guests and is aligned with our commitment to consistently enhance the player’s experience,” said Jeff Durler, Chief Financial Officer for Pechanga Resort Casino.
The requirement to be a member of the Pechanga Club enhances benefits extended to guests. They also get peace of mind knowing they have securely applied, been approved, and can begin using their digital marker – all in just a few minutes and all electronically. Instead of providing physical funds for a casino marker, guests enrolled in a PIN-protected Scientific Games Unified Wallet cashless wagering account can use their Marker Trax credit line to play electronically on any slot or video poker machine in the casino. The resort/casino benefits as additional analytics aid in customer play behaviors and responsible gaming efforts.
“We’re excited to offer the convenience of playing now and paying later through this partnership and look forward to our launch with Pechanga and our friends at Scientific Games,” said Gary Ellis, Founder and CEO of Marker Trax.
About Marker Trax
Marker Trax is a cashless, digital alternative to a casino marker. The product is the first of its kind to offer regulatory-compliant casino marker technology that reduces the risk of issuing advances. Developed and patented by the company’s founder, Gary Ellis, in 2018, Marker Trax makes for a more efficient gaming experience for players. The application process allows players to be scored and given access to their markers in minutes. Marker Trax integrates into casino operating systems, allowing for easy start-up and player tracking. More information about Marker Trax can be found on the company’s website at www.markertrax.com.
About Pechanga Resort Casino
Pechanga Resort Casino offers one of the largest and most expansive resort/casino experiences anywhere in the United States. Voted the Best Casino in the West by USA Today and rated a Four Diamond property by AAA since 2002, Pechanga Resort Casino provides an unparalleled getaway, whether for the day or for an extended luxury stay. Offering 5,400 of the hottest slots, 152 table games, world-class entertainment, 1,100 hotel rooms, dining, spa and golf at Journey at Pechanga, Pechanga Resort Casino features a destination that meets and exceeds the needs of its guests and the community. Pechanga Resort Casino is owned and operated by the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. For more information, call toll free (877) 711-2946 or visit www.Pechanga.com. Follow Pechanga Resort Casino on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter @PechangaCasino.
About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming, and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms, and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies, and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com. www.scientificgames.com
