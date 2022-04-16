I-10 Closure from SR51 to SR143 (April 22-25)

Interstate 10 closed in both directions between SR 51 and SR 143 the weekend of April 22-April 25

April 25, 2022

PHOENIX –The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays and allow plenty of extra travel time while Interstate 10 is closed to east and westbound travel between SR 51 and SR 143 the weekend of April 22-April 25 to accommodate work related to the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The closure is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday, April 22, through 4 a.m., Monday, April 25. Motorists should plan ahead for detours along the state highway system and anticipate travel delays.

Salt River Project crews are relocating a large overhead power line that currently stands in the way of widening I-10 in conjunction with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. While SRP’s closure is in place, Broadway Curve Constructors (BCC) will take advantage of the opportunity to shift the work zone on I-10 and make repairs to the freeway’s pavement. By combining this work with the SRP closure, BCC can eliminate the need for a separate highway closure, as well as further inconvenience for the traveling public.

Here’s what to expect:

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between SR 51 and SR 143. The eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets; the southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street; the westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10; the southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road and the ramp from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10 will be closed.

Westbound I-10 will be closed between SR 143 and I-17. The westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street, the westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) on-ramp at Mill Avenue and the westbound US 60 ramp to westbound I-10 will be closed.

Eastbound I-10 Detour: Continue east on the Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Drivers should avoid westbound US 60 west of Loop 101 in Tempe due to lane restrictions.)

Westbound I-10 Detour: Exit onto eastbound US 60 before traveling north on Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 in order to access westbound I-10. (Drivers can also use eastbound and westbound Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain Freeway) as alternate detour routes.)

Motorists heading to the West Valley: Bypass the closure by using west- and northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) and connecting with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport traffic: Allow extra travel time and use the east entrances from Loop 202 and SR 143.

ADOT encourages travelers to download the project’s free mobile app, The Curve, to receive real-time traffic information and updates.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.