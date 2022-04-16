4.15.22 Arrests Made in Relation to Robbery and Carjacking Offenses that Occurred in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in relation to Robbery and Carjacking Offenses that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the District. The offenses and arrests appear below.

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:29 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 2000 block of 8 th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s dog and property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-051-389 The dog was described as a 10 week-old male Australian Shepherd, with black and brown fur, a blue left eye, and goes by the name “Pablo”. The dog can be seen in the photo below:



On Thursday, April 14, 2022, detectives assigned to the Carjacking Task Force located and recovered Pablo, inside of a residence, in the 1200 block of 18th Place, Northeast. As a result of the investigation, seven arrests were made.

The below individuals were arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property in reference to the recovery of Pablo:

17 year-old juvenile male , of Northeast, DC

18 year-old Jamar White-Strickland , of Northeast, DC

19 year-old Charlie Laster, of Capitol Heights, MD

27 year-old Lamonte Jackson , of Southeast, DC

14 year-old juvenile male , of Southeast, DC

31 year-old Kevin Jackson , of Northeast, DC

15 year-old juvenile male of Lanham, MD. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, t his individual was also charged with the three carjacking offenses listed below: Armed Carjacking, CCN 22-050-514 – April 12, 2022, 300 block of Upshur Street, Northwest Armed Carjacking, CCN 22-050-483 – April 12, 2022, 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast Armed Carjacking, CCN 22-050-480 – April 12, 2022, 1800 block of Vermont Avenue, Northwest



Pablo has been reunited with his family:

Detectives are still seeking the public’s assistance in locating Bruno the French Bulldog. Bruno was taken in an armed robbery offense on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Details about that offense appear below.

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:12 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s dog and property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-051-372 The dog is described as a one year-old male French Bulldog, wearing a black collar and black leash, and goes by the name “Bruno”. The dog can be seen in the photo below:



Detectives are investigating the above offenses and the two offenses below as potentially being related.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): At approximately 4:38pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northeast, after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. CCN: 22-051-410

Armed Robbery (Gun): At approximately 4:48pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim in the 1300 block of 2nd Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle. CCN: 22-051-427

The suspects’ vehicle in reference to the above offenses has been recovered.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of Bruno’s whereabouts or any information about these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.