TAJIKISTAN, April 16 - On April 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon visited Asht district as a continuation of his working trip to cities and districts of Sughd region.

The head of state Emomali Rahmon first in Asht district, in Kuhsori area of Pongoz village put into operation a water supply system and started construction of intensive garden “Ibrat”.

The main facilities of the water supply system have been prepared by digging 4 vertical wells from a depth of 25 meters and are intended for irrigation of 14 hectares of land in this area.

Here, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, by planting cherry trees, laid the foundation for the creation of a new garden in the area of 14 hectares and visited the Exhibition of handicrafts of farmers of Pongoz.

The garden was built using modern, i.e. intensive methods, in which 6 types of export cherries, including "Alexandria", "Regina" and "Daibera" were planted on the advice of experts, with 1250 bushes per hectare.

At the agricultural exhibition, the villagers of Pongoz of Asht district presented 15 types of products, including 8 types of dried apricots with stone seeds and quail for export, 3 types of apples, pears and cereals, which are annually planted and cultivated on the available lands.

Continuing his working visit to Asht district, the head of Tajik state commissioned the building of district hospital No. 5 in the village of Pongoz and became familiar with the modern conditions of its services.

The hospital consists of three two-storey buildings, a basement and other ancillary facilities, and having 80 beds, it was built on the basis of national and modern architecture in the framework of beautification measures to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

With the commissioning of the hospital 50 people were provided with permanent jobs and good salaries. For the treatment of patients, the hospital has 4 departments, including adult and pediatric, maternity, surgical and functional diagnostics. All departments are equipped with advanced medical devices and equipment, where doctors use modern technology to provide up-to-date medical services to the population. The hospital's equipment is manufactured in developed countries, including Russia, Germany, Italy and China.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in the framework of a working visit to Asht district, after the commissioning of the district hospital №5, in the town of Shaydon began operations of the cattle farm and viewed a demonstration of the district's livestock sector and the achievements of livestock breeders.

The cattle farm was established by the patriotic entrepreneur Zaylobiddin Maksudjonov on the territory of the State Enterprise “Pedigree Farm named after Tuychi Eryigitov” and is intended for breeding and maintenance of 200 heads of cattle. Currently, 15 people are employed on the farm, and the number of employees will increase due to the expansion of the farm.

On the same day, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned a new building of a private kindergarten “Bunyod” in Shaydon town of Asht district.

The preschool institution has been built and put into operation by Istamoy Madalieva, an entrepreneur and director of the Limited Liability Company “World of Your Dreams” in order to fulfill the instructions of President Emomali Rahmon on increasing the coverage of children with preschool education. The kindergarten building consists of three floors and is designed for 80 children in 5 groups.

Continuing his working visit, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon commissioned a cultural and entertainment complex “30th anniversary of Independence” in Shaydon town of Asht district.

The cultural and entertainment complex “30th anniversary of Independence” has been built with trade and service facilities with the funding and order of the management of the Limited Liability Company “Rakhshona”, which has created 300 jobs.

The facilities include service centers, points of sale of meat as well as meat and dairy products, points of preparation of fish dishes, grocery stores, beauty salons, point of sale of national and school clothes, domestic dried fruits, vegetables, canned food and others. There is also a bakery, a shop selling handicrafts, jewelry, food shops, a kitchen, a blacksmith's shop, a carpenter's shop, a cement brick factory, a ceramic tile factory and a furniture repair shop. In the cultural and entertainment complex, a hotel with 8 rooms for 20 people was also commissioned.

On April 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon inaugurated a sewing workshop and a restaurant in the cultural and entertainment complex “30th anniversary of Independence”. The sewing workshop produces school uniforms and field work clothes based on customer orders. Mostly local young women are employed in this institution.

The annual capacity of the enterprise is 20 thousand pieces of clothes with the use of domestic raw materials. In this enterprise 40 women are provided with permanent jobs and good salaries.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with 100 orphans from the cities and districts of Asht, Spitamen, Mastchoh, Zafarobod, Buston and Istiqlol in the spacious restaurant of the newly opened cultural and entertainment complex "30th anniversary of Independence''. For this purpose, children and teenagers were entertained with festive dastarkhan and presented with gifts.

On the same day, during the working visit to Asht district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon after familiarization with the project of construction of a cotton processing enterprise and a hosiery factory launched its construction work.

It was noted that the construction of a spinning mill is envisaged with a design capacity of processing 10 tons of cotton fiber per day, on an area of 2 hectares with the creation of 450 new jobs in three shifts.

The production equipment installed at the plant is from the People's Republic of China and meets international standards.

It is planned to install 200 looms with a capacity of 30,000 pairs per day and more than 8 million pairs per year in the hosiery workshop, and with the construction of the workshop, 150 people will have permanent jobs.

The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon also opened the secondary school No. 65 in Asht district.

The educational building accommodates 720 pupils in two shifts and has been constructed at the amount of 14 million 500 thousand Somoni.

On April 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon after the opening of a number of facilities of various purposes, held a cordial meeting with leaders and activists of Asht district in the courtyard of the new school No. 65.

Head of state Emomali Rahmon reminded of the significant contribution of the residents of the district to the worthy celebration of the 30th anniversary of state independence and stressed that during three years of construction and improvement works in the district 426 facilities for a total amount of more than 160 million Somoni were built and commissioned, thereby creating 1200 jobs.

Analyzing the socio-economic situation in Asht district, President Emomali Rahmon stressed that the Government has allocated 1.5 billion somoni from all sources of funding to ensure socio-economic development of the district and improve the living standards of its residents since independence. During this period, 9 public investment projects worth 255 million Somoni have been implemented in the district for the construction and reconstruction of education and health facilities, rehabilitation of irrigation networks and development of agriculture, maintenance of roads and construction of power transmission lines in the district. The total amount disbursed under them is more than 36 million Somoni.

During his speech, President Emomali Rahmon instructed officials to further develop the national economy, increase agricultural production and exports, irrigate idle lands, create new orchards and vineyards, effectively use every inch of land, and enhance the livestock sector productivity.