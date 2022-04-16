Intersection Closure Planned on 41st Street Construction Project for South Gateway Boulevard in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 15, 2022

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that an intersection closure is planned as part of the 41st Street project. Beginning on Monday, April 18, 2022, the intersection at 41st Street and South Gateway Boulevard will be closed for the day to allow crews to install the water main.

This work is expected to be completed by the end of the work day.

Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while travelling through the construction area and to consider using alternate routes.

