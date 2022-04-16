FAITH LEADER AND ACCOUNTABILITY COACH SHARES THE SECRET TO TRUE PEACE
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheréa VéJauan, an accountability coach and faith leader, offers a brief email series on attaining true peace in life. The Path to Peace will teach participants the biblical formula for obtaining peace in their lives and banishing peace's enemy, worry.
It may seem as if true peace is out of reach, but Sheréa VéJauan says it is not. The Bible gives very specific instructions on finding the 'peace that surpasses all understanding' mentioned in Philippians.
Participants will learn through this series what true peace truly means and how to use it in our lives, along with tips on how to rewire our brains for success."
For more information about this resource and to register, please visit https://bit.ly/3jmVhrp
The Goal Setter’s Club (http://goalsettersclub.com) is a coaching organization that specializes in goal- setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. The organization offers virtual group coaching programs, workshops, live events, online courses, and products on goal-setting and achieving. VéJauan is the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club and also a coach, trainer, and speaker with The John C. Maxwell Team.
Sheréa VéJauan
It may seem as if true peace is out of reach, but Sheréa VéJauan says it is not. The Bible gives very specific instructions on finding the 'peace that surpasses all understanding' mentioned in Philippians.
Participants will learn through this series what true peace truly means and how to use it in our lives, along with tips on how to rewire our brains for success."
For more information about this resource and to register, please visit https://bit.ly/3jmVhrp
The Goal Setter’s Club (http://goalsettersclub.com) is a coaching organization that specializes in goal- setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. The organization offers virtual group coaching programs, workshops, live events, online courses, and products on goal-setting and achieving. VéJauan is the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club and also a coach, trainer, and speaker with The John C. Maxwell Team.
Sheréa VéJauan
The Goal Setter's Club
+1 909-258-9206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other