FAITH LEADER AND ACCOUNTABILITY COACH SHARES THE SECRET TO TRUE PEACE

About

Coach Sheréa VéJauan (Pronounced shuh-RAY VAY-jahn) helps her clients create and achieve their dreams by inspiring them to live their best lives. Her lack of guidance and support as a child cost her time, effort, and struggle. She handled everything all on her own, from learning about financial planning and maintaining good credit scores to making important decisions about her future. Using her life experiences to elevate others, she acquired her coaching certification and began making a lasting impact on those around her. With her coaching programs, Sheréa guides her clients through every step of the goal-setting process. She helps them identify what they want to achieve, set up helpful systems, and build practices into their day-to-day routine to ensure they continue moving forward towards their goals. Additionally, she’s the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. When she’s not changing lives through coaching, Sheréa is a podcast host and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team. She’s the author of eleven books and is a certified DISC Behavioral Analyst. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband of thirty years and is a loving mother to three adult children.

