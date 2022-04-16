FAITH LEADER AND ACCOUNTABILITY COACH SHARES THE SECRET TO TRUE PEACE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheréa VéJauan, an accountability coach and faith leader, offers a brief email series on attaining true peace in life. The Path to Peace will teach participants the biblical formula for obtaining peace in their lives and banishing peace's enemy, worry.

It may seem as if true peace is out of reach, but Sheréa VéJauan says it is not. The Bible gives very specific instructions on finding the 'peace that surpasses all understanding' mentioned in Philippians.

Participants will learn through this series what true peace truly means and how to use it in our lives, along with tips on how to rewire our brains for success."

For more information about this resource and to register, please visit https://bit.ly/3jmVhrp


The Goal Setter’s Club (http://goalsettersclub.com) is a coaching organization that specializes in goal- setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. The organization offers virtual group coaching programs, workshops, live events, online courses, and products on goal-setting and achieving. VéJauan is the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club and also a coach, trainer, and speaker with The John C. Maxwell Team.

Coach Sheréa VéJauan (Pronounced shuh-RAY VAY-jahn) helps her clients create and achieve their dreams by inspiring them to live their best lives. Her lack of guidance and support as a child cost her time, effort, and struggle. She handled everything all on her own, from learning about financial planning and maintaining good credit scores to making important decisions about her future. Using her life experiences to elevate others, she acquired her coaching certification and began making a lasting impact on those around her. With her coaching programs, Sheréa guides her clients through every step of the goal-setting process. She helps them identify what they want to achieve, set up helpful systems, and build practices into their day-to-day routine to ensure they continue moving forward towards their goals. Additionally, she’s the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. When she’s not changing lives through coaching, Sheréa is a podcast host and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team. She’s the author of eleven books and is a certified DISC Behavioral Analyst. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband of thirty years and is a loving mother to three adult children.

https://shereavejauan.com/

