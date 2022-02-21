The Goal Setters Club Launches Strategy Saturdays - A Weekly Virtual Planning Session with Coach Sheréa VéJauan

The key is not to prioritize what's on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.”
— Stephen Covey
RANCHO CUCAMONGA , CA, USA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Goal Setter’s Club has launched an ongoing series of weekly accountability sessions to set participants up for a successful and productive week?

The weekly virtual series will kick off on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 7:30 am PST.

This Strategy Saturday Weekly Planning Session with Coach Sheréa VéJauan will enable participants to get more done throughout the week by planning ahead, setting regular routines, and obtaining the necessary resources and tools to plan a successful week.

During the live workshops, Sheréa VéJauan will share many immediately implementable, straightforward, and easy-to-understand strategies that, if followed correctly, can contribute to lasting change. Participants will leave feeling ready to take on the week and ready to attack Monday morning with a vengeance.

Participants will need a Zoom Account as well as the Sheréa VéJauan Strategy Saturday Toolkit, which is available at https://bit.ly/3gY7KQQ.


To learn more about Strategy Saturdays - A Weekly Virtual Planning Session with Coach Sheréa VéJauan, including the series schedule, topics, and how to register, please visit https://shereavejauan.com/pages/strategy-saturday.

About Sheréa VéJauan:
Sheréa VéJauan (Pronounced shuh-RAY VAY-jahn) is an entrepreneur, podcast host and workshop presenter. She is a published author of over eleven books and journals. She is the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment.

Sheréa is also a Certified Coach, Trainer, and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team and certified DISC Behavioral Analyst. She resides in Southern California, a devoted wife of thirty years and mother to three adult children. Visit her at ShereaVejauan.com


About The Goal Setter’s Club:
The Goal Setter’s Club is a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation and purpose attainment. We offer virtual group coaching programs, workshops,live events, online courses, and products on goal setting and achieving. http://goalsettersclub.com/

Sheréa VéJauan
The Goal Setter's Club
+1 909-258-9206
sherea@shereavejauan.com
About

Coach Sheréa VéJauan (Pronounced shuh-RAY VAY-jahn) helps her clients create and achieve their dreams by inspiring them to live their best lives. Her lack of guidance and support as a child cost her time, effort, and struggle. She handled everything all on her own, from learning about financial planning and maintaining good credit scores to making important decisions about her future. Using her life experiences to elevate others, she acquired her coaching certification and began making a lasting impact on those around her. With her coaching programs, Sheréa guides her clients through every step of the goal-setting process. She helps them identify what they want to achieve, set up helpful systems, and build practices into their day-to-day routine to ensure they continue moving forward towards their goals. Additionally, she’s the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. When she’s not changing lives through coaching, Sheréa is a podcast host and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team. She’s the author of eleven books and is a certified DISC Behavioral Analyst. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband of thirty years and is a loving mother to three adult children.

https://shereavejauan.com/

