A GOAL-SETTING COACHING CLASS MAKES RESOLUTIONS POSSIBLE

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a special event on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Coach Sheréa VéJauan, an expert on goal-setting and achieving, will provide inspiration for positive change in the year ahead with a look at the realities behind New Year's Resolutions and the phrase "New year, New me."

During this class, Coach Sheréa VéJauan will also discuss a variety of immediately implementable, straightforward, and easy-to-understand strategies that, if applied correctly, can contribute to lasting change and a 'New You' for the new year.

Participants will learn not only how to set achievable goals, but how to evaluate current conditions and take steps that can have a positive impact.

For more information about this event and to register, please visit https://shereavejauan.com/pages/new-year-same-you

About

Coach Sheréa VéJauan (Pronounced shuh-RAY VAY-jahn) helps her clients create and achieve their dreams by inspiring them to live their best lives. Her lack of guidance and support as a child cost her time, effort, and struggle. She handled everything all on her own, from learning about financial planning and maintaining good credit scores to making important decisions about her future. Using her life experiences to elevate others, she acquired her coaching certification and began making a lasting impact on those around her. With her coaching programs, Sheréa guides her clients through every step of the goal-setting process. She helps them identify what they want to achieve, set up helpful systems, and build practices into their day-to-day routine to ensure they continue moving forward towards their goals. Additionally, she’s the co-founder of The Goal Setter’s Club - a coaching organization that specializes in goal-setting exploration, plan implementation, and purpose attainment. When she’s not changing lives through coaching, Sheréa is a podcast host and Speaker with the John C. Maxwell Team. She’s the author of eleven books and is a certified DISC Behavioral Analyst. She currently resides in Southern California with her husband of thirty years and is a loving mother to three adult children.

https://shereavejauan.com/

