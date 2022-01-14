A GOAL-SETTING COACHING CLASS MAKES RESOLUTIONS POSSIBLE
New Year, Same You?RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During a special event on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., Coach Sheréa VéJauan, an expert on goal-setting and achieving, will provide inspiration for positive change in the year ahead with a look at the realities behind New Year's Resolutions and the phrase "New year, New me."
During this class, Coach Sheréa VéJauan will also discuss a variety of immediately implementable, straightforward, and easy-to-understand strategies that, if applied correctly, can contribute to lasting change and a 'New You' for the new year.
Participants will learn not only how to set achievable goals, but how to evaluate current conditions and take steps that can have a positive impact.
For more information about this event and to register, please visit https://shereavejauan.com/pages/new-year-same-you
