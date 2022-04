OffGamers Adds 9 New Vietnam Bank Transfers for Payments

Your Gaming Alliance

By adding so many different bank transfer options, we hope that we can provide a more diverse and convenient shopping platform for our Vietnamese customers.” — said Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director of OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, April 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- OffGamers has just added 9 new Vietnam-based bank transfers to their payment methods, drastically improving the convenience of their customers residing in Vietnam.The bank transfers added to OffGamers payment system include:- VietinBank- BIDV- Vietcombank- VPBank- VIB- MB Bank- Techcombank- TPBank- SacombankAs such, customers staying in Vietnam can now make their digital purchases from OffGamers using different bank transfers.With these newly added Vietnam bank transfers, customer accessibility will be greatly improved due to the familiarity with the user interface and payment flow from their banks.Currently, OffGamers has over 200 payment methods dedicated for customers worldwide and will be looking to integrate more payment options in the future.About OffGamersOffGamers is a leading digital retail distribution and payments platform, offering game credits and top-ups for computer games, content publishers, education, e-commerce cards and telco recharge.