COLORME Art Spa Artist Debra Murrow to Lead Chalk Art Fun at “World of Chalk”, April 30, 2022 at Tempe Marketplace, AZ

Families that play together stay togeher! COLORME Logo COLORME Art Spa in action with aspiring artists of all ages!

Artist Debra Lee Murrow to lead the colorful chalk fun for families at the World of Chalk Festival, 11am-3pm, April 30, 2022 at Tempe Marketplace, Tempe, AZ.

The World of Chalk fest is going to be great fun! I look forward to helping families get creative, and find the artist within, while designing their own unique square.” — Debra Lee Murrow, COLORME Art Spa

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Lee Murrow will lead the colorful chalk art fun for families at the World of Chalk Festival, 11am-3pm, April 30, 2022 at Tempe Marketplace , Tempe, AZ.A Scottsdale, AZ-based abstract artist, COLORME Art Spa Debra will create her signature art on a 20-ft. long canvas, which will lay flat on the ground. Then, families can use chalk pastels, and their artistic skills and imagination, to create their own colorful square.“I am super excited to be the KidsZone Artist for the World of Chalk festival at Tempe Marketplace,” said Debra. “I look forward to helping families get creative, and find the artist within, while designing their own unique square. Can’t wait to have fun with chalk on April 30th at Tempe Marketplace!”The District Street and The District Stage at Tempe Marketplace will be transformed into a celebratory hub filled with live chalk murals, community performances, and an outdoor bar sponsored by Dave & Buster’s. Debra’s canvas will be located in the KidsZone at Tempe Marketplace, located in the shopping center's central district at 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ 85281.About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art SpaDebra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and Founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults find the artist within through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art and awareness of the words you speak. She also works with leaders of businesses to help them use artistic work to clarify their mission statements and company goals. Murrow continues to lend her talents to those who need them, improving the world around her through artistic expression.Murrow teaches five main workshops, to help people find fun and purpose, as well as at finding the artist within! These five pictures seen above represent each workshop. Click here to receive a Free COLORME postcard to get you started on your healing journey. Need a creative outlet for your team or family? See her many options for custom COLORME Art Packages.Contact:Debra L MurrowT: 480-221-3161Email: dlm@DebraLeeMurrow.comCOLORME ART SPA: https://www.colormeartspa.com/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFubYsYXiHk Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/COLORMEArtSpa/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colormedebralee/

COLORME Art Spa for your party or team building event