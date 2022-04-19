BostonSight Announce Patient Marketing Campaign
Aims to inform patients of the benefits of scleral lenses for specific eye conditions
This campaign provides patients with the foundational tools to advocate for themselves and start a conversation with their eye care provider.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight announced today it has launched a patient marketing campaign for BostonSight SCLERAL®. BostonSight SCLERAL is a commercially available scleral lens product manufactured by BostonSight. The intent of the campaign is to provide patients with easily accessible content about scleral lenses and to promote confidence that scleral lenses might be the right solution for their eye condition.
The campaign focuses on finding relief from three conditions for which scleral lenses are often used: dry eye disease, keratoconus, and post-LASIK ectasia. Current estimates put dry eye as affecting 1 in 100 adults and keratoconus at 1 in 2,000 people in the U.S., while post-LASIK ectasia is a rare but devastating side-effect of LASIK surgery. Each condition includes a profile of a patient with the condition, how the condition affected their life, their treatment path, and the outcome from using a scleral lens. When people can relate to a patient story, they can envision a positive outcome for themselves.
“Scleral lenses are becoming more and more common in the eye care industry, and they have enormous benefits,” said Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FAAO, FSLS, FBCLA, BostonSight’s VP of Clinical and Professional Affairs. “We want patients to know about the benefits of scleral lenses so they can find them earlier in their eye care journey. This campaign provides patients with the foundational tools to advocate for themselves and start a conversation with their eye care provider.”
The campaign also includes scleral lens basics such as, “What is a is a scleral lens?”, “Anatomy of a scleral lens,” and a “Healthy Lens Habits Guide.” The Healthy Lens Habits Guide promotes safe lens handling and use and includes write-in space for eye care providers to recommend cleaning, disinfecting, and preservative-free solutions for patients.
These materials are provided to BostonSight SCLERAL practitioners worldwide to support patient education and awareness and create conversations at the point of care.
To learn more about BostonSight SCLERAL and the patient marketing campaign start at https://www.bostonsightscleral.org/what-is-a-scleral-lens/
About BostonSight®
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. Our ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes through innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. BostonSight PROSE® treatment is available at top medical centers around the U.S., Canada, and India. BostonSight SCLERAL® was launched to expand access to global scleral lens technology. BostonSight SCLERAL has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East and India.
