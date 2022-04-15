Illinois Media School Interns are back as the Season Opens at Chicago Dogs Baseball Impact Field
What an amazing two days we had as we begin the season with the Chicago Dogs. Our students were introduced to the broadcast production team and will gain exceptional hands-on training in real-time.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s time to play baseball and our Illinois Media School student interns have returned to Chicago Dogs Impact Field for our 4th season of internship, working alongside the production team of the Chicago Dogs.
— Darius Lawrence, a Grammy-winning Audio Engineer & IMS Instructor
Illinois Media School students enrolled in the Sports Emphasis Program gain real-world experience in sports production as they work with professionals in the industry. This group of students just wrapped up internships with the Windy City Bulls, a relationship in its 5th year, and now it’s time to sharpen their skills as they join the Chicago Dogs production crew.
The Beonair Network of Media Schools, which includes Illinois Media School, builds unique partnerships with a variety of sports teams to provide our students with real-world, hands-on training in the sports industry, and the opportunity to experience what it is like to be a part of the exciting and fast-paced landscape of sports production. Working on the audio and video for the game provides real-time experience and great networking opportunities for this talented group.
Mentored by our talented instructors who are also professionals in the industry, our students gain hands-on training throughout the program. This internship is headed up by Instructor Darius Lawrence, a Grammy-winning Audio Engineer who has traveled the world creating live music events of all genres, and Instructor Joe DiGiacomo, Executive Producer, and owner of JCD Productions, with over 20 years of working with industry leaders. Our students learn from the pros to be a pro, ensuring that each is trained for industry success.
Excited to be back at the ballpark, Darius had this to say, “What an amazing two days we had as we begin the season with the Chicago Dogs. Our students were introduced to the broadcast production team and will gain exceptional hands-on training in real-time.”
It’s going to be a great season for these Illinois Media School Interns as they sharpen their skills, build their resumes, and prepare for the fabulous career opportunities they will pursue at graduation.
