NEXCOM’s Rugged Vehicle Mounted Computer Powers Next Generation Fleet Operations
VMC 200 Helps Drivers Keep their Eyes on the Road with Capacitive Touch Panel and 8” Sun-Readable Screen
It combines fanless operations with a long battery life, a sun-readable screen, and large touchscreen panel to ensure drivers keep safe on the road, with access to the information for daily operations”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent in-vehicle computers, announced today launch of the VMC 220, a rugged vehicle mounted mobile computer designed to power fleet operations, from port warehouse management to smart warehousing and logistics management. Its core features are designed for intuitive daily use by operators and drivers, providing seamless integration of high-tech tools into daily routines. The VMC 200 is a mobile panel PC designed for rough daily in-vehicle use and regular sun exposure.
— Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM
“The VMC 220 delivers a robust set of core features along with protection from sun, dust, and water, making it a durable and powerful solution for diverse in-vehicle applications, from waste disposal operations to municipal fleets,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “It combines fanless operations with a long battery life, a sun-readable screen, and large touchscreen panel to ensure drivers keep safe on the road, with access to the information they need for daily operations.”
The VMC 220 is powered by the NXP i.MX 8M Quad, an Arm®-based processor with Arm Cortex®-A53 and Cortex®-M4 cores optimized for fanless operation with Linux, low thermal costs, and a long battery life. The screen is a sunlight-readable 8” IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 screen resolution and a projected capacitive touch panel (PCAP) touchscreen. Tactile key bumps and customizable touch screen operations are designed for safe in-vehicle operations.
With waterproof ports and an IP65 waterproof rating, the VMC 220 was submerged fully in water for 30 minutes during testing. It also passed the IK08 test, working after a 1.7 kg steel ball was dropped on it. The VMC 220’s bumper guard provides additional protections from daily bumps and knocks during in-vehicle use. An optional battery provides 20 minutes of internal power, designed for forklifts and other vehicles that need regular battery changes. The VMC 220 supports voltages from 9 to 60 VDC.
Additional features include a touchscreen that can be used with gloves, and that responds to touch input when water is on the screen. The computer’s optional built-in RFID reader protects system security, including from unauthorized use. Its extra loud speakers are designed to ensure drivers working in industrial environments never miss an alert. The VMC 220 also supports up to four channels of CVBS input for cameras.
Features
• Built-in NXP i.MX 8M Quad low-power processor, up to 1.3 GHz
• 8" TFT LCD monitor with projected capacitive touch screen
• IPS LCD with wide viewing angle and resolution 1280 x 720
• Touch panel cover thickness 3mm for IK08 protection
• Sunlight readable capability: 1,000nits LCD brightness
• CVBS input for analog camera x 4
• Isolated CANBus 2.0 x 1
• Back-up battery for approx. 20 min of operation (optional)
• Wide range DC input from 9V ~ 60V DC in
• Complete IP65 waterproof
• Touchscreen is operable with various gloves (even with water spillage)
To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM website.
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.
Peter Yang
NEXCOM USA
peteryang@nexcom.com