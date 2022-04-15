Samantha Vazquez of Modern Mind to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BRIGHTON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your mindset is your future reimagined. Engaging a Mindset Coach is about transforming your story.

Samantha Vazquez is the co-founder of Modern Mind Coaching, a mindfulness coaching program designed to support the growth and development of men and women who serve in their community to build and expand and their reach.

With a master's degree in behavioral science and certification as a mindfulness coach, Samantha empowers men and women to build a meditation practice in their own lives and, if they choose, to become mindfulness facilitators so they can make mindfulness and meditation an integral part of their practice or consultancy with their clients. Through Modern Mind, Samantha’s clients transform their inner experience, stepping into their true nature and purpose, and becoming the primary creative force in their life as professional and as a person.

“Modern Mind is focused on the inner work of self-development: shifting emotional energy,” says Samantha. “I give them the tools to recode their inner programming on their own with a new narrative that directs their behavior in a different way. They stand as the hero in their own story. The practical tools that Samantha shares with her facilitators and her clients amplify the momentum for making energetic shifts within the subconscious.”

Samantha says her clients typically feel as though they have given their power away and they often come into her practice showing a strong person to the world but inside they are overwhelmed. She works with these clients to empower them to overcome self-doubt and self-imposed limitations, and inspire possibilities, creativity and invention.

“I feel I've been called to give people who didn’t have a sense of belonging in their early life, a path to owning their identity, shaping it themselves and having personal power again,” says Samantha. “Most of my clients are in a period of transition. They have a desire to make a change in their life or their business, but they have a sense of being stuck. I can help them remove those internal blocks.”

Samantha believes passionately in the power of 1-1 and group coaching. When you connect with a coach and other like-minded people, it amplifies your growth. She also believes that it is tremendously beneficial to use nature and the great outdoors to amplify the inner transformation process. “There is too much noise in our lives and we need to unplug once in a while.”

“The 1-1 and group coaching that I do is designed to help clients grow their practice and set themselves apart as experts in their field to grow their business,” says Samantha. “Every single person has their own unique experience. In a group context, everyone working together toward the same goal amplifies the power of the exercise and makes the inner work even more effective.”

Samantha’s clients also become strategic partners with her.

“People can be instruments of massive change within their communities,” says Samantha. “Growing this coaching practice and having all of these people take this journey with me has opened up my mind to what's possible in ways I never even imagined.”

Close Up Radio will feature Samantha Vazquez in an interview with Jim Masters on April 19th at 12pm EST

