America’s Food & Music Festival Kicks Off Summer in our Nation’s Capital June 25th & 26th in Washington DC

Giant BBQ in DC

Save the date and prepare to be entertained by everything BBQ at the 30th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle

Giant Food is ecstatic to celebrate the 30th Annual Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle live and in person right in front of our Nation’s Capitol in downtown Washington, D.C. June 25th & 26th 2022” — Ira Kress, President at Giant Food

WASHINGTON DC, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Save the date and prepare to be entertained by everything BBQ at the 30th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle, June 25th and 26th along America’s main street, Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC. Proclaimed the “Official National BBQ Championship” on the floor of Congress, the 2022 Giant BBQ Battle will pull out all the stops to mark three decades of the Best in BBQ.

“Giant Food is ecstatic to celebrate the Giant National Capital Barbecue Battle live once again and in person right in front of our Nation’s Capitol in downtown Washington, D.C. For the previous two years, the Barbecue Battle has been held virtually, due to the pandemic, and we are very excited to be able to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this wonderful event in person with our neighbors,” said Ira Kress, President at Giant Food. “For the past 86 years, Giant has been part of many excellent events in our communities and the Barbecue Battle is without a doubt one of our favorites. The Giant National Capital BBQ Battle is a chance for us to come together with our neighbors and enjoy delicious food, great music and celebrate fun times, all while raising money for our local military families supported by the USO.”

The 30th Annual Giant Barbecue Battle features celebrity chefs, cookbook authors, microbrew and wine sampling along with competitive pitmasters vying to win the prestigious title of Giant National Capital BBQ Champion. There will be plenty of tasty free food samples in the Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, cooking demonstrations on the Giant Fresh Ideas Stage, live music, sports entertainment from the Washington Wizards, Capitals, Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, and DC United along with family fun in the Giant Kidz Zone. Learn from the best BBQ Celebrity TV Chefs and Pitmasters like Myron Mixon and Tuffy Stone, along with cookbook authors and other BBQ Pros.

With over 30 bands on 3 stages, presented by Events DC, the event features music for all tastes and styles, like popular recording artists American Authors singing their hit song “Best Day of My Life,” along with country favorites Laine Hardy and Sam Grow on the Monster Energy Stage, celebrated multi-platinum awarded artist Trevor Daniel, popular alt-rock band Vertical Horizon and legendary blues artists the Nighthawks on the Pepsi Stronger Together Stage. Further down Pennsylvania Avenue there will be plenty of R&B, Reggae and DC’s own Go-Go featuring The Chuck Brown Band, Soul Searchers, EU featuring Sugar Bear, Bela Dona, BYB and many more on the Pepsi-Lays Soundstage

The Giant BBQ Battle features multiple cooking contests sanctioned and run by the world-famous Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS). 50 teams will compete in the Giant National BBQ Championship with categories in Chicken, Beef and Pork presented by the Pennsylvania Pork Producers Council, the Perdue Sizzlin’ Chicken Contest, Smokin’ with Smithfield, Turkey Smoke, Steak Cookoff presented by the National Beef Council, and new this year is the first ever plant-based Beyond Meat BBQ Contest.

The USO Military Chef Cook-Off, presented by Oklahoma Joe’s, featuring chefs from all major branches of the military, the Junior Chef Competition, presented by Kingsford and the Pepsi Stronger Together Restaurant Rebuild offering a $10,000 grant to independent local restaurants that suffered economic challenges due to the recent pandemic. The event will also host the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest with the winner moving on to Nathan’s Famous 4th of July Championship in Coney Island.

Literally, tons of free, delicious and beautifully presented samples will be given away (while supplies last) in the 250’ long Taste of Giant Sampling Pavilion, Giant Taste of the Season, Giant Local Flavors and throughout the event site. In addition, BBQ restaurants from across the country will serve up Smokey Brisket, Flavorful Chicken, Pulled Pork, Ribs (both dry & wet,) and Shrimp with all the sides, with more BBQ options available in the Taste of the UAE. To wash down all that Great BBQ, the event offers liquid libations in the Budweiser Beverage Garden, Claffey’s Cocktail Beach, and Wine & Microbrew Tastings in the Giant Corks to Caps Tasting Tent.

Admission is Free for children under 12 and adult tickets can be purchased online. see your local Giant Food Store for Free Admission Offer.

30th Annual Giant BBQ in DC 2022