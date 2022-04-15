GLOBAL GESTALT LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE EQUIPS BUSINESS EXECUTIVES TO ‘LEAD WITH LOVE’
EINPresswire.com/ -- The fifth annual Global Gestalt Leadership Conference will explore how today’s business executives can ‘lead with love’.
The virtual conference, produced in Trinidad & Tobago, will bring together delegates from both sides of the Atlantic on April 28, 2022, with a view to creating positive change in management systems and fostering kinder workplaces.
“The 2022 theme ‘Leading with Love’ reflects our collective experience of the global pandemic,” said conference founder Maxine Attong, a Gestalt Executive Coach (PCC) and organizational development and leadership specialist.
“We have all lost, we have suffered and for most of us it was difficult to cope. But we found joy in the simplest of acts and we extended compassion to each other. We began to love. But now as the world has reawakened, we are wondering, ‘How do we move forward?’ Our answer is simple: learn to lead with love,” Attong stated.
Janice Sutherland, founder and CEO of the award-winning leadership and personal development consultancy This Woman Can, will host the event, which offers attendees an in-depth look at leadership styles and the chance to network with one another.
Renowned organizational change advisor Jonno Hanafin will headline the conference, joined by author and life coach Barbara A. Perkins for a panel discussion moderated by Surren Maharaj, president of the Life Coaching Association of Trinidad & Tobago.
Conference attendees will also receive free access from May to October to monthly Love Circles, featuring international speakers, and can take advantage of two-for-one tickets to the 2023 conference.
Tickets for this year’s event are US$120 per person, or US$100 per person for groups of five or more. Partial proceeds from the conference will be used to further youth leadership development programs.
For more information and to register, visit www.maxineattong.com or contact gglc@maxineattong.com.
About Maxine Attong
Maxine Attong is a Gestalt-trained Certified Professional Facilitator, a PCC level Executive Coach and Organizational Development Specialist who leverages her 20-plus years of organizational excellence as a Certified Management Accountant to serve the needs of leaders and their teams.
Her intention is to light the leadership spark that resides in all of us so that together we can co-create change in the systems that we live, work and play within, by partnering with leaders who are bogged down by operational issues to create highly effective, self-managing teams so that leaders can deliver more on strategic intentions.
Through coaching, workshop facilitation, OD consultancies and speaking, she assists organisations to excel at leadership, develop and implement future driven strategies, create effective and productive teams and improve business processes.
Maxine created the Caribbean Gestalt Leadership Conference series and she is the founder of the Call-to-Creativity programs that specifically support female leaders in their professional journey.
In other systems Maxine spreads the word of Leadership through media. She is the producer and host of the radio show and podcast - Leadership Unlearned. She is also the producer and host of a TV show - Leadership Deprogrammed. Maxine Attong is based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Marketplace Excellence Corporation Disclaimer: The content of the foregoing news release belongs to and has been approved by the news release source, the name and contact for which is identified at the top of this dispatch. Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE) reserves the right to edit Newswire content for editorial and grammatical compliance. We do not, however, provide any other oversight or review, nor do we verify or vouch for the accuracy, veracity or copyright of any content which has been submitted to us. MPE takes no responsibility for and disclaims the information available in this third party news release. MPE Newswire is a distribution service for subscribers of Marketplace Excellence Corporation.
Source: Maxine Attong Consulting
Contact: Maxine Attong
Tel: +1 305-432-2328
Email: maxine.attong@gmail.com
Bevan Springer
The virtual conference, produced in Trinidad & Tobago, will bring together delegates from both sides of the Atlantic on April 28, 2022, with a view to creating positive change in management systems and fostering kinder workplaces.
“The 2022 theme ‘Leading with Love’ reflects our collective experience of the global pandemic,” said conference founder Maxine Attong, a Gestalt Executive Coach (PCC) and organizational development and leadership specialist.
“We have all lost, we have suffered and for most of us it was difficult to cope. But we found joy in the simplest of acts and we extended compassion to each other. We began to love. But now as the world has reawakened, we are wondering, ‘How do we move forward?’ Our answer is simple: learn to lead with love,” Attong stated.
Janice Sutherland, founder and CEO of the award-winning leadership and personal development consultancy This Woman Can, will host the event, which offers attendees an in-depth look at leadership styles and the chance to network with one another.
Renowned organizational change advisor Jonno Hanafin will headline the conference, joined by author and life coach Barbara A. Perkins for a panel discussion moderated by Surren Maharaj, president of the Life Coaching Association of Trinidad & Tobago.
Conference attendees will also receive free access from May to October to monthly Love Circles, featuring international speakers, and can take advantage of two-for-one tickets to the 2023 conference.
Tickets for this year’s event are US$120 per person, or US$100 per person for groups of five or more. Partial proceeds from the conference will be used to further youth leadership development programs.
For more information and to register, visit www.maxineattong.com or contact gglc@maxineattong.com.
About Maxine Attong
Maxine Attong is a Gestalt-trained Certified Professional Facilitator, a PCC level Executive Coach and Organizational Development Specialist who leverages her 20-plus years of organizational excellence as a Certified Management Accountant to serve the needs of leaders and their teams.
Her intention is to light the leadership spark that resides in all of us so that together we can co-create change in the systems that we live, work and play within, by partnering with leaders who are bogged down by operational issues to create highly effective, self-managing teams so that leaders can deliver more on strategic intentions.
Through coaching, workshop facilitation, OD consultancies and speaking, she assists organisations to excel at leadership, develop and implement future driven strategies, create effective and productive teams and improve business processes.
Maxine created the Caribbean Gestalt Leadership Conference series and she is the founder of the Call-to-Creativity programs that specifically support female leaders in their professional journey.
In other systems Maxine spreads the word of Leadership through media. She is the producer and host of the radio show and podcast - Leadership Unlearned. She is also the producer and host of a TV show - Leadership Deprogrammed. Maxine Attong is based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.
Marketplace Excellence Corporation Disclaimer: The content of the foregoing news release belongs to and has been approved by the news release source, the name and contact for which is identified at the top of this dispatch. Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE) reserves the right to edit Newswire content for editorial and grammatical compliance. We do not, however, provide any other oversight or review, nor do we verify or vouch for the accuracy, veracity or copyright of any content which has been submitted to us. MPE takes no responsibility for and disclaims the information available in this third party news release. MPE Newswire is a distribution service for subscribers of Marketplace Excellence Corporation.
Source: Maxine Attong Consulting
Contact: Maxine Attong
Tel: +1 305-432-2328
Email: maxine.attong@gmail.com
Bevan Springer
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here