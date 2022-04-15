Diverse and Enigmatic Mix of Hip Hop and Rap: Eclectic Artist Mr. Tubbs Stuns with New Album
Hip Hop finds a refreshing new wave with the fascinating new album of Mr. Tubbs, slated to become an iconic release of 2022UKIAH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A versatile and talented powerhouse, Mr. Tubbs brings with each new release a vibrant and unexplored face of Rap and Hip Hop. Breaking all barriers, the artist continues to steadily soar up charts, while also staying true to his musical roots.
Titled, “One Shot One Kill”, the exciting new release puts the artist up against rising icons of today, who continue to galvanize their talents and bring something new to the music industry. With a dynamic 14-track discography that boasts tracks such as, “California Trees”, “Prison Aid”, “Musicz On”, “Its Ova”, “I’m Tatted Up”, the new album traverses a number of musical styles, genres, narratives, and rhythms.
Focusing on a number of wide-ranging topics and stories, Mr. Tubbs stands out amidst other contemporary rappers and Hip-Hop singers and songwriters. While tracks such as, “Its Ova” delineate new and unexplored avenues within the journey of life, singles such as, “I Think About Her” focus on the way one often remains hung up on a relationship, finding it hard to build something new after parting ways.
With raw, piercing, and unfiltered narratives, Mr. Tubbs’ sophomore album, “One Shot One Kill” is set to become one of the best albums of the year- a testament to the artist’s versatile and creative Rap style.
“Every song I write tells a story about Life and I take pride in delivering rhymes like no other. I have a lot more to accomplish in music and I proudly present my new album, ‘One Shot One Kill’- 14 tracks of pure greatness,” says the artist regarding his new release.
“One Shot One Kill” by Mr.Tubbs was recorded at Hyde Street Studios in San Francisco, California in February 2022 and released on March 31st, 2022. It is available on all of the artist’s official music platforms, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora and others.
Featuring 14 tracks of pure Hip-Hop excellence, the new album is easily Mr. Tubbs’ best work yet. The new album itself was decades in the making and the eclectic artist describes the album’s completion as truly one of the most amazing feelings he has ever experienced in his life. Going forward, Mr. Tubbs hopes to continue with his life-long dream of sharing music with the world.
Stream “One Shot One Kill” – the exciting new album by Mr. Tubbs and follow the artist on social media for updates on new and upcoming tracks. For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations, reach out through the artist’s email.
###
ABOUT
Mr. Tubbs is an emerging force in the world of Hip Hop, Rap, and R&B. An independent singer-songwriter, Mr. Tubbs is also the CEO of Hustla Records, paving the way forward for other talented, up-and-coming faces.
Having been making music his whole life, Mr. Tubbs and Hip Hop go way back. The artist describes himself as being in “love with Hip-Hop” since the very start, always caught with the urge to explore his own hand at the genre. He recently released a stirring new album titled “One Shot One Kill”, putting on focus a wide-ranging and formidable array of composition and song writing talents.
LINKS
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Mr-Tubbs-193198801078941/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mrtubbsdahustla/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WGE_7XYkbMA
Mr.Tubbs
Mr.Tubbs
+1 800-983-1362
hustlarecords213@yahoo.com
California Trees