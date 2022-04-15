Global Transport Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Transport Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Transport Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the transport services market size is expected to grow from $6,559.71 billion in 2021 to $7,210.41 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The transport service market is then expected to grow to $10,394.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The transport services market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

The transport services market consists of sales of transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that transport goods and people from one location to another for an amount or fee. The transportation services industry includes establishments that provide services to move people, goods, and materials through air, rail, road, water, and pipeline. The market also comprises sales of warehousing and storage services by entities that are involved in the operation of warehousing and storage facilities for merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other materials.

Global Transport Services Market Trends

Companies are actively pursuing electricity to power buses to reduce carbon emissions and cut costs. Solar buses run on electric batteries which in some cases are also charged by solar panels installed on the roof of the bus. This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and increases the life of lithium batteries. Further, the technology has low maintenance components allowing the companies to save costs.

Global Transport Services Market Segments

By Type: Air Transport, General Transport, Pipeline Transport, Rail Transport, Transit and Ground Passenger Transport, Truck Transport, Warehousing and Storage, Water Transport

By Purpose: Commuter Travel, Tourism and Leisure Travel, Business Travel, Cargo and Freight Travel, Shipping and Delivery Travel

By Destination: Domestic; International

By End-Use Industry: Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Others

Subsegments Covered: Passenger Air Transport, Chartered Air Transport, Air Cargo Services, Sightseeing Transport and Support Activities for Transport, Couriers and Messengers, Postal Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Transport, Natural Gas Pipeline Transport, Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport, Other Pipeline Transport, Passenger Rail Transport, Rail Freight, Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services, Taxi and Limousine Services, School and Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Other Transit and Ground Passenger Transport, General Freight Trucking, Specialized Freight Trucking, General Warehousing and Storage, Refrigerated Warehousing and Storage, Specialized Warehousing and Storage, Farm Product Warehousing and Storage, Deep Sea, Coastal, and Great Lakes, Inland Water Transport

By Geography: The global transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Transport Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides transport services market overviews, transport services global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global transport services global market, transport services market share, transport services market segments and geographies, transport services global market players, transport services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The transport services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Transport Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: United Parcel Service Inc., Amazon.com Inc, United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post AG, FedEx Corporation, Cargill, Incorporated, China Railway Corporation, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, Indian Railways, and JSC Russian Railways.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

