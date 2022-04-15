IBA Group Opens Office in Baltic Region
IBA Group continues to expand its presence in the world. In April 2022, the company opened its first office in the Baltic States.
The expansion of IBA Group in Lithuania is driven by high demand for IT services in the company’s key industries, including oil and gas, banking and finance, telecommunications, and energy.”PRAGUE, CZECHIA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group continues to expand its presence in the world. In April 2022, the company opened its first office in the Baltic States. It is located in Vilnius, the capital and the largest city of Lithuania, which became the eighth country where IBA Group has development centers.
The new office is located in the modern business district of Vilnius, near the city center. The new development center will focus on custom software development for local and international clients.
IBA Lithuania will continue to strengthen the distributed development model of IBA Group, with its workforce currently concentrated in the territory of Central and Eastern Europe.
The expansion of IBA Group in Lithuania is driven by high demand for IT services in the company’s key industries, including oil and gas, banking and finance, telecommunications, and energy. We strive to be closer to our customers in order to keep abreast of their needs and work together effectively to achieve the best results.
Volha Tushynskaya,Director of IBA Lithuania, said:
“IBA Lithuania is the fifth office opened by IBA Group in the past two years. In March this year, IBA Group opened an office in Georgia. The new development center focuses on working with local projects and finding new clients in Transcaucasia and the Asian region.”
In February 2022, a new office opened in Croatia. In September 2021, IBA Group opened a new development center, IBA Astana Development, at Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s largest technopark.
In February 2021, IBA Group announced the opening of its development center in Poland. IBA Poland focuses on enterprise applications, including mobility solutions, business analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning, and SAP services.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with nearly 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Cyprus, Croatia, Georgia, and Lithuania. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
Irina Kiptikova
IBA Group
