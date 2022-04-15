Adora POS Celebrating Its 8th Year in Business

An industry leader in restaurant POS solutions has reached a new milestone.

ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the U.S. Small Business Association, more than half of all businesses fail within the first year of opening its doors for business. That is why representatives with Adora POS are proud to announce today that through hard work, dedication, and a commitment to providing above average customer service, it is celebrating its eighth anniversary.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to serve our customers for the past eight years,” said Kevin Wendland, President, and spokesperson for Adora POS, a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to efficiently manage your restaurant business.

Adora POS’ ability to successfully navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic speaks volumes about the demand for its services and the company’s GRIT to overcome obstacles.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the economic toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough to measure, but new estimates from the Federal Reserve show that an additional 200,000 businesses above historical levels permanently closed due to the pandemic.

Regarding the company philosophy (https://adorapos.com/about/#our-philosophy), Wendland revealed how the executives of Mountain Mike’s pizza were frustrated by the POS options available on the market. Adora Founder & CEO Sharli Younan decided to take matters into his own hands. After experiencing how POS systems failed to meet the technology needs of restaurants in the modern world, and how they lacked the ability to scale to work for multiple store franchises, Sharli set out to create a sleeker, more effective POS.

“That’s what we offer,” Wendland said before adding, “We look forward to what the future holds, and we know that the best is yet to come.”

About Adora POS

Adora POS specializes in corporate and franchise restaurant POS. We are a cloud-based system supporting face-to-face customer ordering, online ordering, delivery, kitchen, marketing, security, and all restaurant management tools necessary to effectively manage your restaurant business. Our features include ease of operation, simple and efficient order entry, 24/7 personalized support, fully integrated online ordering, and call center and remote management access.

