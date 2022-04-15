Bold City Heating & Air Is Hiring

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air has an in-demand job opening.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent Bloomberg report, the U.S. now has more job openings than any time in history. Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that they too are hiring.

Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air, said the position the company is hiring for is an HVAC Installer.

“Come work for the best heating and air company in town,” Pilakovic encouraged. “We are offering great pay, health insurance, a retirement/401K plan, and three weeks of vacation. But that’s not all. We also offer paid hands-on training and career advancement possibilities.”

Bold City Heating & Air’s job opening could prove to have perfect timing. In fact, economists and market strategists characterize the job openings data as good news for job seekers. The demand for employees is pushing up wages.

Regarding Bold City Heating & Air’s reputation and whether it is a suitable place for individuals to start a career, the company has earned more than 600 five-star reviews on Google.

“We invest in our employees and empower them to become leaders in the heating and air conditioning industry,” Pilakovic stressed. “While the basic functions of HVAC systems have not changed, new innovations, tools, and technological advancements enable HVAC service technicians to be more efficient and provide a better-quality service.”

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States