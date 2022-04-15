Christie Love and Kent Lewis Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Christie Love, owner of Be Seen Be Loved Kent Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer for Anvil/Deksia

My message teaches and inspires people that they can overcome whatever is holding them back, just as I did. They have a message to share.” — Christie Love, owner of Be Seen Be Loved

What are your “5 Things You Need To Be A Highly Effective Public Speaker?” Please share a story or example for each.

Maintain Your Mindset.

Becoming a confident speaker starts with your mindset. People who think they can simply conjure up a speech and then go out and deliver at their best with no preparation are in for a rude awakening. There are a few things you can do to prepare your mind for a great speech. The first is to disregard negative thoughts about yourself, and those you believe are imposed by the audience. When speaking, you want to get your focus off yourself and on serving your audience with your message.

2. Know Your Audience.

Before speaking to any group, ask questions to find out as much information as possible about who you will be speaking to and the purpose of the talk. For instance, you wouldn’t want to give a technical speech to a group of real estate agents. A more cohesive and results-driven talk would be to provide a motivational speech geared to inspire real estate agents to go out and sell at their best.

3. Deliver a Dynamic and Engaging Speech.

If anyone has heard me speak before, one thing they know for sure is that I don’t give a dry and dull presentation. My mission is to inspire, impact, motivate, and persuade the audience to take some action to benefit their lives. So, when delivering any speech or presentation, be sure to involve the audience. Mastering certain public speaking skills such as vocal inflection, body movements, and eye contact can significantly improve your performance.

4. Become an Expert in Your Craft.

Remember, you are being called to speak in front of a group because you are known as an expert on a particular subject. As the expert, make sure you know your stuff! Continue to learn, research, read, and talk with other leaders in your industry to gather more information about your subject. The more you know, the more value you can provide your audience and establish yourself from others in your industry.

Kent Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer for Anvil/Deksia

What are the 3 things that concern you about the VR, AR and MR industries? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

The major concerns I have with VR in particular are: hardware limitations (cost of headsets), human limitations (comfort and use of headsets over time) and interoperability (being able to move seamlessly between virtual worlds with avatars and crypto currency). While you can make headsets more affordable, I don’t believe you can solve the human desire to be in the real world and not get motion sickness. Interoperability is a standards-based solution but will take time.

I think the entertainment aspects of VR, AR and MR are apparent. Can you share with our readers how these industries can help us at work?

While VR has been touted as a powerful remote collaboration tool, I don’t believe people will want to spend hours wearing a headset. Conversely, it has real value in terms of product design collaboration where hands-on is key for a distributed workforce. AR and MR have similar opportunities in terms of improving workflow and collaboration, but I’m still a fan of face-to-face interactions when possible.

Are there other ways that VR, AR and MR can improve our lives? Can you explain?

While VR can create immersive experiences (especially from an entertainment and education perspective), I’m more of a fan of AR in terms of being light, intuitive and more aligned with the future (making us more of a hybrid like Terminator in terms of additional information a screen can provide to a camera view of the world). MR is too similar to VR in terms of issues around headset use (human and hardware issues).

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about working in your industry? Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth about VR is that it’s here today and it’s a game changer. VR hasn’t evolved significantly in 20 years, despite improvements in resolution, computing power and internet speeds. I believe we’re 3–5 years away from useful metaverse interactions and commerce. In the meantime, I believe AR is here and ready for greater development and adoption.

