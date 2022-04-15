Carrie Veatch and Maya Nijhawan Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Carrie Veatch, hosts the innovative, community based podcast: Set Yourself Free Maya Nijhawan, Co-Founder & COO of Finch Candice Georgiadis

Carrie Veatch, hosts the innovative, community based podcast: Set Yourself Free. Maya Nijhawan, Co-Founder & COO of Finch.

My path to entrepreneurship has been a convergence of my life experiences, values, and passions.” — Maya Nijhawan, Co-Founder & COO of Finch

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

"Our corporate marketing team is sufficient" - There is sufficient and there is taking it to the next level. Why settle when you can use the services of Candice Georgiadis to expand your reach using the latest technologies and methods, no need to reinvent the wheel or send your employees out for training. Increase your ROI and focus on business growth. Reach out to her at the below contact options.

-

Carrie Veatch, hosts the innovative, community based podcast: Set Yourself Free

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

One of the simplest things that we can do is support local, women founded businesses. When we intentionally choose where we spend our money and resources, it can make a big change. Since women are not given the same opportunities still in our society that men are, it’s important that we advocate for fair and inclusive policies. It is essential that we focus on diversity and women led companies when it comes to funding and support.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

As cliché as it is, I believe women can do anything! Women are natural care-takers, problem solvers, and great on the fly. We are determined and loyal to a fault. This is something that helps us to be great founders and a reason I believe more women should own their own businesses. I seek to empower women to believe in themselves and go after their dreams. Entrepreneurship is the scariest and most beautiful thing I have ever done. Doing the work to unlearn the behaviors and conditioning in society of who you “should” be or “need to be” has been some of the hardest work I’ve ever done, but the most important. Learning to lean in and trust myself above all else is a skill that I hope every woman alive develops. We are taught to shrink, to play small, and not take up too much space. The path of being a founder teaches you beyond this pattern and opens up doors I can’t even describe. It takes a lot of courage to break out of these patterns and yet I know that it is the most rewarding thing I have ever done and want every women to experience this too!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That you have to be a certain type of personality or leader to be a founder is a myth. Not to mention that many founders are solopreneurs when they start anyways, so they might be a team of 1. The idea that you have to fit into any kind of box is a myth, since after all you started a business since you are most likely a little rebellious. I see this rebellion as such a great thing if you can learn how to hone in your skills of leadership and ensuring that you carry out the vision of your company to help and serve others.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Maya Nijhawan, Co-Founder & COO of Finch

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Don’t focus on climbing the ladder, instead prioritize gathering the tools” — The worst job decision I made early in my career was accepting a role for the title. This advice led me to find roles that allowed me to surround myself with incredible people and opened the doors to countless learning opportunities.

“Focus on things you can control” — As caring individuals, we can sometimes get consumed with trying to help, fix, or change people and situations that we have no control over. These things can take up a significant portion of our headspace and lead to self-neglect and emotional exhaustion. This advice reminds me that just because you limit the amount of headspace you give a situation or individual doesn’t mean you don’t care. Choosing to spend your positive energy and attention on things you can genuinely control is one of the best things you can do for your mind and productivity.

“Give yourself pep talks” — Over the recent years, I’ve learned the power of self pep-talks. When self-doubt Pacman’s its way to the front of your mind, a little pep from a friend or guidance from someone you trust can go a long way, but sometimes what you really need the most is reassurance from within.

The rest of the interview is available here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis