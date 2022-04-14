(Subscription required) Attorneys are sending recommendations to a newly formed Committee to Review the Operations and Structure of the Commission on Judicial Performance ahead of its first meeting next week. One suggested changing the judicial disability retirement system.
You just read:
Changing judicial disability system would serve justice, attorney says
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.