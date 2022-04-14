Submit Release
News Search

There were 765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,103 in the last 365 days.

Signal Work Planned on U.S. Highway 12 in Webster

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April 14, 2022

Contact:  Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

WEBSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin signal work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 25 in Webster on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Signal work is anticipated to occur between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction should be completed in approximately one day.

During this time, the traffic signals will be turned off. Northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped at the intersection with stop signs in use during construction. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be unimpeded during construction.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor on this project is Muth Electric, of Mitchell, South Dakota.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Signal Work Planned on U.S. Highway 12 in Webster

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.