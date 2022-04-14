Signal Work Planned on U.S. Highway 12 in Webster

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 14, 2022

Contact: Robert Ward, Engineering Supervisor, 605-626-7885

WEBSTER, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin signal work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 25 in Webster on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Signal work is anticipated to occur between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Construction should be completed in approximately one day.

During this time, the traffic signals will be turned off. Northbound and southbound traffic will be stopped at the intersection with stop signs in use during construction. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be unimpeded during construction.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing and stopped traffic and be aware of construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway.

The contractor on this project is Muth Electric, of Mitchell, South Dakota.

