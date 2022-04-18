Kleinschmidt Awarded Interim Steelhead Rearing Facility Project with Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation
State-of-the-art aquaculture technology to reduce water withdrawals and promote healthier fish
Improving Rowdy Creek Fish Hatchery infrastructure to address the demands of our changing environment is a necessary step for the continuation of our hatchery programs.”REDMOND, WASHINGTON, USA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, has been selected by the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation to provide environmental, engineering, and permitting services as part of the Interim Steelhead Rearing Facility Project at the Nation’s Rowdy Creek Hatchery in Smith River, California.
— Erika Partee, Natural Resources Director with Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation
The project will allow the Nation to produce 25,000 juvenile steelhead trout for release. Steelhead production at the hatchery is currently constrained by low summer water flows and elevated water temperatures in Rowdy Creek. The new facility will incorporate state-of-the-art recirculating aquaculture technology to treat and reuse the water supply in two 20-foot diameter rearing tanks and allow the fish to be reared on approximately 10% of the water supply that is typically required. The recirculating water treatment process will include filtration, denitrification, disinfection, chilling, and oxygenation to restore the water leaving the rearing tanks to a pristine condition for reuse in the tanks. In addition to the design of the rearing facility, Kleinschmidt is assisting the Nation in obtaining the necessary construction permits and environmental compliance documents and observing the work during construction.
“This project will allow the Nation to release healthier fish than they have in the past and reduce the amount of water withdrawn from the creek throughout the year,” said Bill Cutting, Project Manager at Kleinschmidt, “We see this as a win-win situation for the fish at the hatchery who will have a better environment to grow in and the native fish and other organisms in Rowdy Creek who will have more water available in the late summer.”
“The Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation is looking forward to completing this project,” says Erika Partee, Natural Resources Director with Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation, “Improving Rowdy Creek Fish Hatchery infrastructure to address the demands of our changing environment is a necessary step for the continuation of our hatchery programs.”
The design and permitting are currently underway, and construction is planned for 2023.
About Kleinschmidt
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.
For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.
About the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation:
The Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation is a federally recognized Indian Tribe of Tolowa Dee-ni' People. The Nation is headquartered 3 miles south of the Oregon-California border in Pacific Northwest California. The Nation's general membership consists of over 1,900 Tribal Citizens. The Nation strives every day to make Del Norte County and Curry County a great place to live and work. www.tolowa-nsn.gov
