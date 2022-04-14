Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Chal­lenges Mil­i­tary Vac­cine Man­date Again

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined several states in an amicus brief supporting military service member Lt. Col. Jonathan Dunn’s request for a religious exemption from the federal vaccine mandate. There have been numerous Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) lawsuits filed in court because the Biden Administration has denied nearly all requested religious exemptions. RFRA does not exempt the military from respecting religious exercise and in a clearly political move, the Biden Administration has overstepped statutory limits to force widespread vaccinations. 

The case, Dunn v. Austin, is pending in the Ninth Circuit Court, on an appeal from the denial of injunctive relief. Lt. Col. Dunn plans to seek emergency relief from the U.S. Supreme Court, if denied an injunction from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. 

To read the amicus brief click here. 

