Roadway Activity Report for parts of East and Middle Tennessee (April 14 - 20, 2022)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY SR-52 (CLAY COUNTY HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 19.32: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the bridge over the Cumberland River on SR-052 at LM 19.32 on Monday, 4/18/22 from 8 am until 12 pm.

CLAY COUNTY SR-52 (DOW AVE.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 19.63: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the bridge over Kyle St. and drainage on SR-052 at LM 19.63 on Monday, 4/18/22 from 12 pm until 3 pm.

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 (GAINESBORO HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 1.35: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the bridge over Dry Fork Creek on SR-053 at LM 1.35 on Tuesday, 4/19/22 from 8 am until 12 pm.

CLAY COUNTY SR-53 (GAINESBORO HWY.) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 2.50: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the bridge over Mill Creek on SR-053 at LM 2.50 on Tuesday, 4/19/22 from 12 pm until 3 pm.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 resurfacing from MM 333.5 to the Roane County line (MM 340.4) including SR-299 interchanges: Nightly lane closures to begin on 04/20/22 at 7:00 PM on I-40 starting from MM 341.15 Westbound.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV315]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): Construction signs and erosion control measures have been installed. The contractor continues grading activities which will include embankment fill, storm drain installation, and placement of graded solid rock. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Utility relocations for gas, water, sewer, and electric are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.67 to LM 15.84: Mobile lane closures along SR-24 between Little Randolph Road and Maryetta Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/24/22 through 04/29/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-731 / 2022-148]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 (GENESIS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10.26 to LM 13.74: Mobile lane closures along SR-298 between Potato Farm Road and Roy Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/10/22 through 04/27/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2021-801]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Interstate Drive is closed from Stout Drive to Genesis Road. The detour is posted with temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Woodlawn Road and Genesis Road. Grade work and utility relocation activities for water and sewer are in progress. Construction activities are also in progress for the adjoining Buc-ee's project. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive and Genesis Road as well as short term closures of City streets. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of reduced speed zones on Interstate Drive.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will be continuing work on the bridge repair located on SR 28 at LM 30.50 in Cumberland County. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey posted speed limit through the work zone. Contractor also will be continuing work clearing along the new alignment. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment adjacent to roadway.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Moore/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues roadside grading operations, installing erosion control measures, and water, gas, and electric line relocation. This will result in intermittent lane closures. Blasting operations may also result in brief road closures. Motorists are advised to use caution and be alert to all construction signage while traveling through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/James/CNV012]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County line (LM 24.5) to East Bryant St. (LM 2.9): The contractor will shift traffic from SR-56 onto the new alignment section between LM 24.4 in Warren County through LM 1.0 in Dekalb County tentatively on 04/14/22. If contractor is unable to shift traffic on 04/14/22 due to weather traffic will be shifted on 04/18/22. Traffic utilizing Sink Creek Road will be detoured onto the new alignment. Motorists should follow posted signs in the area. The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, paving operations, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. The contractor will utilize flagging operations throughout the project for grading operations. Traffic is shifted onto the detour between SR-288 and Old Blue Springs Road for the contractor to complete grade work in the area. Traffic shifts in Smithville will remain from South College Street to the end of project to allow contractor to complete work. Motorists should use caution through the area while flaggers are present to direct traffic. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph in the construction zone. Motorists should use caution in this area

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Harris/CNT011]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 slide repair project: SR-85 in Fentress County at the 6.4 MM is reduced to one lane and is controlled by traffic signals. Crews are to begin work on the project on 04/18/22.

[TDOT/Maint - Crossville/MAINT]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 (BYRDSTOWN HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 15.65 to LM 18.72: Shoulder and single lane closures from Garrett Mill Road to Monroe School Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/31/22 through 04/28/22 from 8 am – 3 pm. [2022-185 / 2022-189]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 (HILHAM HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 4.52 to LM 3.2: Mobile lane closures along SR-85 between Old Standing Stone Road and Jerry Bilbrey Lane. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 04/29/22 from 9 AM and 2 PM. [2021-457]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities including installation of barrier rail. Utility relocations for gas are in progress. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (BURGESS FALLS RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.25 to LM 5.57: Shoulder and single lane closures from Cane Creek Road to the intersection of Cookeville Boat dock Road and Burgess Falls Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/17/22 through 05/17/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-771]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-164 (S. Chestnut St) at LM 0.3 and SR-84 (S. Holly St) at LM 9.7 railroad crossing improvements: The contractor will be on site continuing work installing signal footers and preparing to run underground conduit and wire as needed. Intermittent lane closures are possible during this work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Moore/CNV072]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) construction at the intersection of SR-56 (LM 11.6) in Baxter: The contractor will be on site installing erosion control measures. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through the work zone and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Moore/CNV098]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) slide repair near LM 30.1: The contractor has installed barrier rail and will continue retaining wall construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by temporary traffic signals at each end of the project. Be prepared to stop when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU359]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-101 Utility Work both directions from LM 0 to LM 9.44: Mobile lane closures along SR-101 between intersection of SR-30 / SR-101 and ending at intersection of SR-101 / Brewer Road. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Signage, and flaggers will be present, 02/03/22 through 04/20/2022 from 9 AM and 2:30 PM. [2021-358]

CANNON AND WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) bridge repair and paving from east of Lincoln Lane (LM 11) in Cannon County to Robinson Road (LM 9.4) in Warren County: The contractor is scheduled to resume resurfacing work on 04/25/22. This work will include lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should use caution in the area.

[American Pavements, Inc./Harris/CNV075]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) at SR-55 (McMinnville Highway) intersection improvements in Manchester (LM 14.7): Project activity progression continues daily with various roadway construction activities being performed. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU006]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance southbound at MM 124.5: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing maintenance on the Betsy Willis Road bridge over I-24 at LM 124.5 on Monday and Tuesday, 4/18/22-4/19/2022 from 9am until 3pm. Traffic on I-24 should not be affected.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 (HILLSBORO-VIOLA RD.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 9.09: Coffee County maintenance will be replacing a cross tile on SR 127 at LM 9.09 04/20/22 and 04/21/22. Daily Start time: 8 AM CST Daily End time: 4:30 PM CST Message boards and detour signs were placed 1 week prior to closure for advanced notice.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 (HILLSBORO-VIOLA RD.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 9.09: Coffee County maintenance will be replacing a cross tile on SR 127 at LM 9.09 04/20/22 and 04/21/22. Daily Start time: 8 AM CST Daily End time: 4:30 PM CST. Message boards and detour signs were placed 1 week prior to closure for advanced notice.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-127 bridge construction over Bradley Creek (LM 4.7): Construction work on this project continues this week. SR-127 at MM 4.66 will be closed until 09/30/2022 to support bridge construction work over Bradley Creek. A detour route will be provided via Prairie Plains Road and Miller Crossroads Road during construction work, signs and message boards are in place to show the detour route. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV303]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) repair of bridge over Blue Spring Creek (LM 21.0): Construction work on this project will continue this week. The roadway will be reduced to one lane and control with traffic signal. One lane will be open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads, the maximum lane width is 12’. Motorists should be alert to a new traffic pattern and encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Hussein/CNV145]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (US-41) intersection improvement at University Avenue (LM 27.9): Project activity continues daily. The roadway will be reduced from 4-lanes to 2-lanes. Motorists should proceed with caution through the area and be aware of signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNV062]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 (MAIN ST.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.3 to LM 3.4: Traffic is reduced to one lane for work on collapsed culvert. Traffic signals are in place.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-2 (US-41) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 7.2 to LM 7.4: SR-2 in Grundy County is reduced to one lane of traffic for survey work on a slide. Traffic signals are in place.

[TDOT/Maint - Dunlap/MAINT]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 slide repair between LM 26.3 and LM 26.6: The road will remain reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal while contractor completes slide repairs in the area. Paving operations will be on-going, and flaggers may be present. Motorists should use caution in the area.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Harris/CNU355]

MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 WB at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0. On Tuesday April 19 the contractor will be blasting rock on I-24 WB at MM 137.0. This work will require a rolling roadblock to slow traffic down long enough to blast the rock and clean up the road if necessary. The roadblock and blasting will begin at 11:00 AM CT and only last as long as it takes to clear the road. Tennessee Highway Patrol and a truck mounted attenuator w/ message board will be on site during this work. The other remaining works sites will remain open. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Voiles/CNV912]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-28 (HWY. 28) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.73 to LM 2.98: Mobile lane closures along SR-28 between Stove Cave Road and Frank Tate Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/24/22 through 06/01/22 from 9:30 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-128]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY SR-8 (HWY. 8) Utility Work both directions from LM 23.32 to LM 24.15: Mobile lane closures along SR-8 between Dennis Road and Dogwood Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/07/22 through 05/12/22 from 9:00 am – 2:30 pm. [2022-172]

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 15.4 to LM 15.6: traffic is reduced to one lane with signal lights for slide repairs.

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will be performing earthmoving operations and removal of structures. Crews will also be working on foundations for a new bridge over Candies Creek. Brief, intermittent lane closures are possible on SR-60 during daylight hours as this work occurs. Motorists should expect daily lane closures Monday through Friday 9 AM to 3:30 PM at Georgetown Rd (SR-60) and Villa Drive to support the installation of a new gas line. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone, watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control and for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 (DALTON PK. S.E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 5.41 to LM 5.3: ROAD CLOSURE and DETOUR on Dalton Pike SE between Baldwin Road and Blackburn Road from 9 am Monday through 4 pm Friday with the road reopening over the weekend. Motorists should reduce speed and follow the detour signage. Businesses and residences will be accessible in the detour area. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/11/22 through 05/02/22. [2021-816]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Exit 33 (SR-308, Lauderdale Highway) bridge work and ramp upgrades: There are lane shifts in both the Southbound and Northbound lanes from MM 31 to MM 33. The lanes will be reduced to two 11-foot lanes in both directions as work continues on this project.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNV124]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 3.1 to LM 3.2: TDOT Maintenance forces have reduced SR-312 to a single lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal due to a storm drainpipe failure. This closure will remain in place until the pipe can be replaced.

[TDOT/Maint - Benton/MAINT]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. Chestnut Street is closed at the I-24 underpass and will remain closed until the construction of bridge #2 is complete. Detour routes are posted. Starting Monday April 18 thru Wednesday April 20th, there will be a lane closed on Broad St from 7 PM-7 AM as the contractor works to install Storm Drains on Broad St. Also, on Monday April 18 from 9 PM-6 AM, the inside lane on I24 Westbound will be closed from MM 177 to MM178.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Curtis/CNU011]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: The contractor will be working on ROW fencing and should have no impact on traffic.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./2001/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Geotechnical investigations will continue. Shoulder closures are possible on I-24 with lane closures on North and South Terrace as well. Additionally, there will be lane closures on I-75 at night between 9PM and 6AM.

[TDOT/Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at MM 173.1: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing nighttime deck patching maintenance Wednesday, April 20th, on I-24 near Cummings Road beginning at 9 PM. West bound traffic will be affected.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (BROAD ST.) Utility Work both directions at LM 6.42: Shoulder and single lane closures between 28th Street and 32nd Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/19/22 through 04/20/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-163]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 (GLASS ST.) Utility Work northbound at LM 6.25: Shoulder closure between Awtry Street and Campbell Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be aware of personnel. If possible, recommend motorists to find an alternate route. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 03/28/22 through 04/20/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-071]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 18.51 to LM 18.71: Shoulder and single lane closures between Thatcher Road and Armstrong Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 04/11/22 through 04/22/22 from 9 am – 3 pm. [2022-025]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 22.01 to LM 22.2: Shoulder and single lane closures between Fairmount Road and Dowler Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/15/22 through 04/27/22 from 9 am – 2 pm. [2021-636]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The contractor will be cleaning this tunnel on Wednesday from 8 PM-6 AM. As this work is being done, there will be 1 lane closed in each direction.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNV157]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 04/14/22, 04/18/22, 04/19/22, and 04/20/22 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. A portion of Tucker Road has been closed from Spalding Drive to 5400 Tucker Road to allow for grading and utility operations. Flagging will be required on Spalding Drive for utility and storm drainage installation.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Amnicola Highway) bridge repair over SR-153: Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the Amnicola (SR-319) bridge over SR-153. During this project, SR-319 will have lane closures in place. During repair operations at least one lane of traffic shall remain open in both directions. Motorists are advised to use caution in this vicinity and remain aware of construction activities.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV053]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM-6 AM, the tunnel will be closed as the contractor washes the tunnel. There will be signs directing traffic to go for the detour around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Curtis/CNV157]

HAMILTON COUNTY The construction of an S.I.A. to VW: The contractor will be performing operations at the intersection connecting the S.I.A. route, Ferdinand Piech Way, & Volkswagen Dr. The new 4-way signalized intersection has begun operation & traffic has been shifted to the new alignment. Ferdinand Piech Way will still be closed to through traffic. Traveling public should be cautious of the new traffic pattern in effect including a lowered speed limit. The traveling public should also be alert to the entrance and exit of construction vehicles & staff on and around the jobsite and the connecting roadways. Flaggers may be onsite directing traffic.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU221]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 TDOT Maintenance northbound from MM 56.2 to MM 56.3: TDOT Maintenance forces will implement a closure of the right lane of I-75 Northbound at MM 56 to perform full depth repairs to the roadway. This closure will occur from 8 AM to 4 PM on Wednesday 04/20/22 weather permitting. Motorists are advised to use caution and expect delays in the area.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-310 bridge repair over Conasauga Creek (LM 4.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on placing new asphalt overlays on the bridge. SR-310 is reduced to a single lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal to support this work. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and obey all traffic signals and related signage. RESTRICTIONS: 10-foot horizontal clearance.

[Southern Constructors, Inc./Wagner/CNV301]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 repair of bridge over Big Sewee Creek (LM 4.8): Contractor will be performing bridge repair operations on the SR-304 bridge over Big Sewee Creek. During this project, SR-304 will have lane closures with 10ft width restrictions. A detour will be in place redirecting SR-304 truck traffic onto Watts Bar Hwy & SR-58. During repair operations, only one lane of traffic shall remain open for local traffic. A temporary traffic signal shall be in place to direct traffic thru the construction zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNV305]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-HWY. 64) TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at LM 0.36: Bridge inspection will be performing its 2-year inspection on the SR-40 bridge over SR-33, (US-411), at LM 0.36 on Tuesday, 4/19/22 from 9am until 3pm. Traffic on SR-40 will not be affected. Traffic under the bridge on SR-33 will be down to one lane as inspectors work from a bucket truck.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) bridge over the Ocoee River: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working grading the approaches to the new bridge. Brief intermittent lane closures are possible on US-64 (SR-40) Monday through Friday 8 AM to 5:30 PM as the contractor works to relocate utility lines and place temporary paving on the project. Motorists are asked to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Wagner/DB1802]

RHEA COUNTY SR-378 resurfacing from SR-29 (US-27 / LM 0.0) to west of SR-29 (US-27 / LM 1.61) and SR-30 from east of Railroad Street (LM 8.7) to near SR-29 (US-27 / LM 9.2): During this reporting period, there will be intermittent lane closures on both SR-378 and SR-30 during the day as the contractor works on this project. Expect possible long delays as flaggers will be directing traffic on this project.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Curtis/CNV100]

RHEA COUNTY The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: Construction activity at the Nokian Tyres SIA project continues just North of Dayton, TN. The traveling public should be alert to construction vehicles entering and exiting the site. SR-29 traffic has been moved back in its normal traffic pattern.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Curtis/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will be maintained at all times.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. The contractor will not be interfering with traffic flow starting at 6 PM on Thursday 04/14/22 through 6 AM Monday 04/18/22.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./Harris/CNV112]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair on various interstates and state routes: During the daytime the contractor will be repairing concrete pavement on the SR-111 NB on and off-ramps to SR-1 in White County. Half the width of the ramps will be closed during construction. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Voiles/CNU373]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. The contractor will not be interfering with traffic flow starting at 6 PM on Thursday 04/14/22 through 6 AM Monday 04/18/22.

[LU, Inc./Harris/CNV272]

REGION 2 The sweeping and drain cleaning on various Interstate and State Routes: There will be an area wide sweeping operation on selected regional state routes and interstates. This activity will be supported by a mobile lane closure. Hours of activity are Sunday through Thursday night between 8 PM and 6 AM during this reporting period.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Curtis/CNV302]

RESTRICTIONS

MCMINN COUNTY - CNV301: 10-foot horizontal clearance.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

###