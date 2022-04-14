SchabelTech Launches Campaign to Support Roofing and Pool Industries with Cost-Effective Granules and Aggregates
EINPresswire.com/ -- SchabelTech Granules and Aggregates announced an aggressive Marketing campaign to support the Commercial Roofing and Pool Industries. SchabelTech is pleased to announce that it has joined the Spray Polyurethane Foam Alliance (SPFA), Roofing Contractor, National Plasterer’s Council (NPC) and ARCAT organizations this year. SchabelTech has provided granules for millions of square feet of roofs across the country.
SchabelTech’s Natural Select Line is targeted for Spray Foam Roofing Contractors as well as Pool Plasters and contractors. 3M™ Granules are specific to the roofing industry. SchabelTech is a dedicated distributor of 3M™ Roofing Granules.
“Our customers have made it very clear that they want superior products, premier customer service, competitive pricing and on-time delivery,” said SchabelTech’s Vice President David Schabel. “We are delighted to make investments back into the company to support the growth of our Commercial Roofing and Pool Contractors”.
SchabelTech plans to add additional employees to support growing demand. The company can ship by the pallet, or truck load directly to the job site in most cases. Standard products typically ship with days of the order. Lead times may vary by quantities.
About SchabelTech Granules and Aggregates: SchabelTech is a family-owned company located in Westlake, Ohio, a suburb of the City of Cleveland, Ohio. The company provides granules and aggregates to commercial contractors nationwide for the commercial roofing and pool industries.
The Company has experienced significant sales growth in the past several years and is poised for to take on more customers. For more information, contact SchabelTech at (440) 462-1500, via email at info@schabeltech.com or visit the company’s website at www.schabeltech.com.
David Schabel - Vice President
David Schabel - Vice President
SchabelTech
+1 440-462-1500
dschabel@schabeltech.com
