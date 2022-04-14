Chicago entrepreneur announces gender-free wellness company and launches first product
The female-owned company creates products infused with the benefits of sage
It is our belief that small acts of wellness can be practiced in every space and place, by every face and race. We make products for humans of every identity, shape and size.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago native, mom of three and longtime creative director, Bridget Daley, is proud to announce the launch of A2B Essential: a company that makes gender-free products infused with the benefits of sage. Bridget began her career as Chief Bureau Coordinator for CNBC Chicago before moving on to work as a producer for The Oprah Winfrey Show, and later, joined Moët Hennessy as a private client manager. An entrepreneur at heart, Bridget launched 84Rockwell in 2010 – a luxury belt bag company – before becoming owner and creative director of Sophisticated Living Chicago magazine. Her newest endeavor as founder and CEO of A2B Essential is truly a labor of love, as she spent over two years developing packaging, securing manufacturing and bringing the product to market.
A2B Essential was built around the idea that far too many wellness products on the market are overtly gender-specific. “It is our belief that small acts of wellness can be practiced in every space and place, by every face and race. We make products for humans of every identity, shape and size”, said Daley. The core ingredient—and common thread that’s woven throughout the A2B Essential product line—is oil extracted from sage. This powerful little plant is a staple in natural skincare and boasts a range of physical benefits. It’s antimicrobial, vitamin-rich (vitamins A, C, E and K) and loaded with antioxidants that fortify the body’s defenses.
With her first product, Bridget hopes to empower customers to have real conversations around the often uncomfortable topic of body odor. In April 2022, A2B Essential launched a dual pack personal cleansing sage wipe, featuring two bigger-than-average sheets (“one to tear and one to share”) derived from bamboo and infused with oil from sage. This first product is made in the USA, and will be followed by a line of gender-free hygiene essentials that will begin rolling out early next year. Bridget has tapped Mary Lasky, Chicago philanthropist and co-owner of What If Syndicate (Maple & Ash, Etta, Monarch, Kessaku, and Celestina) as Global Brand Ambassador. Mary was instrumental in helping Bridget bring the product to market, and has been working to secure wholesale partnerships, product sponsorships and retail opportunities for A2B Essential’s current and future products.
A2B Essential is headquartered in Chicago and their personal cleansing sage wipe is now available for purchase exclusively at a2bessential.com. They can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @a2bessential and will soon be available on Amazon. For information regarding charity partnerships, product placements, wholesale orders and creative collaborations, please email Bridget Daley at bridget@a2bessential.com or Mary Lasky at mary@a2bessential.com.
A2B Essential Product Launch: Personal Cleansing Sage Wipes