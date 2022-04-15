GEORGIA SENATE RECOGNIZES JAY MORRISON AS OUTSTANDING GEORGIA CITIZEN
Tulsa Real Estate Fund Manager Recognized at Georgia State Capital
It's an honor to be recognized for doing work from your heart,”ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Senate recognized Jay Morrison with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award and designation as Georgia State Senate Ambassador on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Georgia State Capital. Morrison was recognized for his contributions to the community with a primary focus on an authentic effort to change lives and eradicate socioeconomic barriers in underserved and underrepresented communities.
Morrison is the Founder and CEO of the Tulsa Real Estate Fund. The Tulsa Real Estate Fund is the first and largest Black-Owned real estate crowdfund in American history (TREF). With over 15,000 investors representing 22 different countries, the Tulsa Real Estate Fund has developed The Legacy Center Campus in East Point, Ga simultaneously making history 2018 by actively deploying millions of dollars to black and female owned developers and creating hundreds of jobs within its first two years of operation.
Morrison, the CEO of The Legacy Center University, formerly known as The Jay Morrison Academy, an online academy that provides high-quality wealth education to the masses, primarily focuses on minority and low-income students. Recently, Morrison partnered with Georgia Cyber Academy, a Georgia State online school, to teach students a six-week accelerated crash course on Real Estate and entrepreneurship. Teaching from his state-of-the-art curriculum, 12-Step Real Estate and Business Crash Course, an interactive video textbook that teaches real estate in 7 different learning styles, Morrison's intent "was to make the classes fun and engaging for the students."
“We call Mr. Morrison, a change agent He takes people with compassion and turns that compassion into a plan” said Honorable Senator Jackson Morrison's commitment to educating the community has allowed him to teach his approach to financial empowerment on the street corners of 34 cities with his Corner Class initiatives, hosting over 65 classes nationwide. These efforts have come under the umbrella of the Jay Morrison Academy (JMA), which has educated nearly 500,000 students in 8 years.
"It's an honor to be recognized for doing work from your heart," Morrison said. “When you are focused on educating others how to leave a legacy, the work comes easy.” Morrison said. Morrison has received numerous awards and citations for his work, including Honoree of "Legacy Center Day" by the mayor of East Point, Georgia, Tulsa Real Estate Fund Day, by the city of South Fulton, and Freedom Award, by the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce.
ABOUT JAY MORRISON
Jay Morrison is an American entrepreneur, author, television personality, fund manager, and prominent thought leader on financial inclusion, economic empowerment, and social justice. Referred to as Mr. Real Estate, Morrison was the real estate expert on NBC's "Today Show" and a celebrity realtor on "Open House NYC. Morrison also appeared on CNN and FOX with Chris Cuomo and Anderson Cooper and Charles Payne.
