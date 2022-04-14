Mallard Creek Polymers will be exhibiting at TAPPICon 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
As an integral supplier and manufacturer of water-based emulsion polymers, MCP plays a large part in helping drive innovation for the paper and packaging industry.
Furthermore, they are a development partner. With a robust knowledge of scientific formulations and a portfolio of high-grade polymer products, MCP supports manufacturers with solutions to their particular quality and performance needs.
Visit Mallard Creek Polymers at the upcoming TAPPICon to speak to their experts about the latest in water-based emulsion polymers for the paper and packaging industry.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their markets include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcpolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
LaTosha Davis
Mallard Creek Polymers
+1 877-240-0171
email us here