DNR to host online public meeting regarding Supreme Beef water allocation permit

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will host an online virtual public meeting via Zoom April 25 to gather public comment on the Supreme Beef, LLC application to renew its water use and allocation permit.

Under the water use and allocation permit 10172 (log number 31772), Supreme Beef, LLC proposes to use the requested water at its animal feeding operation facility located in Giard Township in Clayton County.

To request an electronic copy of the permit application and/or the DNR’s Notice of Intent to Renew, please contact wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov.

To register for the virtual meeting and obtain the virtual meeting instructions, please email or call the moderator for this virtual meeting at noah.poppelreiter@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-669-8752 with your name, email, and phone number by noon April 25. Please also include if you plan to make an official comment during the meeting.

During the virtual meeting, to be held from 5 to 7 p.m., the moderator will provide a tutorial of how to use the virtual meeting features and the DNR will provide an introduction on the water use and allocation permitting process before collecting public comments. Comments from the public will be limited to 5 minutes per person. Comments should be limited solely to this specific water use and allocation permit renewal application.

Those unable to attend the virtual meeting may submit written comments to wateruse@dnr.iowa.gov by 4:30 p.m. on April 25.

After registering for the meeting, please visit http://zoom.us/test to test the video and audio features of your computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone before the live meeting.