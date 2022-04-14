Pollution prevention up for April Environmental Protection Commission

DES MOINES—Pollution prevention and contracts will be up for the April 19 Environmental Protection Commission meeting.

A presentation on Pollution Prevention, or the P2 program, highlights how cutting wastes where they originate saves money, reduces risks and meets environmental regulations. This confidential, non-regulatory program provides interns to evaluate clients’ needs. Then interns provide the training and resources to meet those needs. Since 2001, clients have saved nearly $112 million—reducing nearly six billion gallons of wastewater, tons of solid, hazardous and mercury waste, and significant amounts of energy use.

The virtual business meeting starts at 10 a.m. The public can attend via video conference or by phone. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/ rzo-uidn-tvg. To join by phone, call 631-618-4607, and enter the PIN code of 484 733 354 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Alicia Plathe at Alicia.Plathe@dnr.iowa.gov or to Alicia Plathe at DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

In other action, changes in wastewater rules will be up for approval. Proposed changes will incorporate edits to clarify rules and allow five general permits to have the same renewal date.

Contracts for beach monitoring, and training for elected officials and those who manage public water supplies are also up for commissioners’ approval.

The complete agenda follows:

Approval of Agenda

Approval of the Minutes

Monthly Reports

Director’s Remarks

Notice of Intended Action—Chapter 64—Renewal of General Permits Nos. 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 with Cleanup and Clarification

Contract with University of Iowa State Hygienic Lab—Beach Monitoring

Contract extension with Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities

Pollution Prevention Services and Intern Program Presentation

General Discussion

Upcoming EPC Officer election

Items for Next Month’s Meeting

May 17—Wallace Building

June 21—Wallace Building

Find the complete agenda and more information under Environmental Protection Commission.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton, secretary; Brad Bleam, Rockwell City; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Patricia Foley, Huxley; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; and Mark Stutsman, Hills. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.

Any person participating in the public meeting who has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.