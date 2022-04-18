Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Kibe Software House Presents Arcadia

MILAN, ITALY, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by Japanese anime like Demon Slayer and Naruto, developer Claudio David, and his team wanted to capture this art style but with gameplay. Thus, the idea of Arcadia was born. Although there are anime-style games that tried to recreate the anime in a game version Kibe Software House made sure not to make the same mistake. Claudio and his team take the art style from their favorite animes and use inspiration from 3D series like Arcane for the VFX and environments within Arcadia.

Kibe Software House is a small studio with only three shareholders involved. Developer Claudio David considers himself a "gamer"; which brought the idea to the attention the team to create a game that involves the love that everyone has for Japanese anime. The entire Kibe team has the experience and a background in development and art, specifically for video games. With the teams' expertise and shared interest in anime, their goal for Arcadia is to reach an anime style but with gameplay.

Although this is the first chapter for Kibe, the team believes that they will make an impact and put Kibe on the map for gaming. Arcadia is the first round of many collections to come from Kibe. Most games focus too much on non-sensical generated quests that provide no context or story to the game. Arcadia focuses on the unique characters and provides different mechanics from any other game. Kibe is experimenting within Arcadia to see what works best for their new and more ambitious projects to come.

The team at Kibe Software House wants players to know that this is only the first chapter and that there are bigger plans for the future of Kibe games. What's new is their real-reward achievement system called Kibe Master Collection, a card collection shared throughout all games, including Arcadia, that will be given to players once they complete the game. For more information visit https://www.kibesh.com/#.

Claudio David
Kibe Software House
claudio.david@kibesh.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Kibe Software House Presents Arcadia

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.