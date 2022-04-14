Cybersecurity Firm, DruvStar Sponsoring and Exhibiting at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention
DruvStar is attending the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country
As a trusted partner, we are focused on delivering high quality cybersecurity services to tribal operators in ways that give them added protection from emerging security threats.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DruvStar, a premium cybersecurity services provider, specializing in providing cybersecurity solutions to gaming companies, will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention. This year, the convention is in Anaheim, CA and runs from April 19-22.
During the tradeshow, DruvStar will be exhibiting at booth #1708 where their seasoned team will be discussing and demonstrating solutions catering to the cybersecurity needs of small and medium-sized businesses. Assessment services such as Penetration Testing and protection services such as Managed Detection and Response (MDR) will be featured at the event as well as information about cybersecurity training.
On the second day of the convention, Wednesday, April 20 at 3:00 PM, DruvStar will join a panel discussion titled Product Security Across Gaming Platforms: New Solutions for New Problems. This session will go over what steps companies should follow when undertaking new product deployments such as iGaming, Sports Wagering, and Cashless Technologies.
“We are excited and eager to once again support the tribal gaming industry at the 2022 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention and address the needs of our tribal customers.” Michael Coppert, VP of Business Development at DruvStar remarked. “As a trusted partner, we are focused on delivering high quality cybersecurity services to tribal operators in ways that give them added protection from emerging security threats.”
Entering its 35th year, The Indian Gaming Tradeshow is the longest running gaming tradeshow in history. it is the premier event for the Indian Gaming industry and the largest gathering of tribal leaders and casino executives in the country.
“The Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention sponsors and exhibitors are an essential key to the tradeshow’s success,” Ernie Stevens, Jr., Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Association, declared. “The event allows tribal and commercial gaming to come together to conduct business, learn and network. Exhibitors and sponsors are able to promote themselves in front of a highly targeted crowd that includes thought-leaders, key influencers and decision-makers in the Indian and commercial gaming industries, as well as the larger Indian business community,” he added.
To learn more or register for the event, visit www.IndianGamingTradeshow.com
About DruvStar
DruvStar provides cybersecurity services across gaming, healthcare, government, and hospitality industries to protect assets across cloud, on-prem, remote, and hybrid environments. The company is on a mission to expand enterprise-grade cybersecurity capabilities for small and medium businesses. With over 100 years of gaming industry experience as a foundation, DruvStar continues to adapt to a rapidly changing cybersecurity ecosystem and associated threat landscape, working 24/7 to stop attacks and protect business. To learn more, please visit DruvStar.com.
Victoria Mitchell
DruvStar
