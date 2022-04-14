Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Marcus Mrowka

Maine DOE Team member Marcus Mrowka is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Marcus in the brief question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I’m the Director of Communications. The communications team develops and executes communications strategies to promote the goals and work of the Department and lift up the great things happening in Maine schools; collects, manages, and analyzes education data and supports the field on data issues; leads our technology efforts; manages constituent relations; and supports internal communications.

What do you like best about your job?

So many people have no idea what happens in schools or think education has remained the exact same as it was when they were students. I really love being able to promote the great things happening in our schools to the press and public so that people are able to have an inside look at all the ways schools and educators support students and the amazing, innovative things happening in classrooms across the state. That’s such a central way to strengthen the bond people have with their local schools. The best part of my job is anytime I’m able to visit a school to experience these amazing things firsthand.

How or why did you decide on this career?

Public school made me who I am. Growing up, school was my only safe and stable place and full of adults I could trust and who believed in me. I do this work to make sure every kid has those same opportunities and supports, and every educator and school can provide the safe, nurturing environment for students to learn in and thrive.

I sent my first media advisory and press release in 10th grade (and yes, got media coverage for the event), so I guess being Communications Director has always been a natural fit.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

After two decades of city life, I try to be outside now as much as possible enjoying all that Maine has to offer. I enjoy hiking and exploring Maine with my two dogs, Abigail and Lady Bird. Living in the Midcoast, I love spending lots of time on, in, or near the ocean. You can find me at Fenway pretty regularly during baseball season, I like hunting for vintage furniture finds, my favorite travel spot is Mexico City, and I have two classic Fords from the 60s that I that I love taking out for long Sunday drives.