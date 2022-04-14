NEW Outdoor Learning Accelerator Program Includes Funding & Resources

The Maine Department of Education’s Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) initiative is offering a new Outdoor Learning Accelerator award program in an effort to mobilize funding and resources to create more opportunities for schools in Maine to innovate around outdoor and environmental learning in the 2022-23 school year. This will also create opportunities to share ideas and learning with other schools through RREV’s online learning platform, EnGiNE.

Who can apply?

The goal of this project is to fund innovative pilot projects across the state of Maine. This effort emphasizes iteration on an existing model rather than creating something from scratch.

Preference will be given to projects from different Superintendent Regions. Awards will be determined by the Maine Department of Education and priority will go to highest need schools and districts who apply.

Preference will be given to projects that incorporate collaboration with a partner organization.

Schools that have already received funding through the RREV Grant for an outdoor learning project are not eligible for the outdoor learning accelerator program.

for the outdoor learning accelerator program. At least one classroom educator and an administrator must both take part in the four-week Outdoor Learning Accelerator Workshop that will support participants in developing an innovative outdoor or environmental learning project for their school or district. A community partner is also welcomed to join the school team in the workshop to support project development. Participants will be provided a template application with resources to support project design.

an administrator must both take part in the four-week Outdoor Learning Accelerator Workshop that will support participants in developing an innovative outdoor or environmental learning project for their school or district. A community partner is also welcomed to join the school team in the workshop to support project development. Participants will be provided a template application with resources to support project design. This opportunity is open to educators in public and private schools.

How much funding is available? Each school or district can request up to $100,000.00 to support implementation of your innovative outdoor and environmental learning project in the 2022-23 school year. We hope to fund at least 10 projects.

We are excited to connect with you about your innovative outdoor and environmental learning projects in your schools or districts in this innovation accelerator program!

To learn more including how funds can be spent, an FAQ, and timeline, download the Outdoor Learning Accelerator Program Flyer (PDF).

For further information and questions, reach out to Martin Mackey, Maine DOE RREV Director, at martin.mackey@maine.gov.